Daimler Truck North America and UAW reached agreements for plant employees

Daimler Truck North America LLC (DTNA) and the United Auto Workers (UAW) have successfully reached new collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) covering approximately 7,400 hourly employees at its six manufacturing and component facilities in High Point, NC (Thomas Built Buses), Mount Holly Truck Manufacturing Plant, Cleveland Truck Manufacturing Plant, Gastonia Parts Plant, Atlanta Parts Distribution Center, and Memphis Parts Distribution Center. UAW members at Daimler Truck ratified the new contracts by nearly 95 percent.

The new collective bargaining agreements are effective immediately and run through March 3, 2028.

“We are very pleased to have reached agreements with our bargaining partner, the UAW,” said John O’Leary, president and CEO of Daimler Truck North America. “The new agreements demonstrate the value we place on our employees as our most important resource. We look forward with confidence to a future that allows us to focus on what we collectively do best – building trucks and buses and delivering parts for commercial vehicles that help our customers keep the world moving.”

SOURCE: Daimler Truck North America