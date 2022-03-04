Daimler Truck moves up into the DAX stock index

Deutsche Börse announces results of regular index review

The Daimler Truck Holding AG (“Daimler Truck”) will move up to the DAX stock index effective on March 21. This was announced by Deutsche Börse late yesterday evening after close of trading in the US. Deutsche Börse decides on changes to the index composition twice a year in March and September. The DAX stock index tracks the performance of the 40 largest and highest-turnover German stocks by market capitalization on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Daimler Truck was spun off from the former Daimler AG (today: Mercedes-Benz Group) in December 2021. Just two months after its initial listing on December 10, Daimler Truck initially made the leap into the MDAX – now being followed by its ascent to the highest stock market league.

At its Annual Results Conference on March 24th, Daimler Truck will present detailed financial and non-financial key figures at Group and segment level and present its outlook for the current fiscal year 2022. Daimler Truck shares are traded on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock symbol DTG. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) is DE000DTR0CK8, the German Securities Identification Number (WKN) DTR0CK.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck