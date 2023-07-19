Daimler Truck Holding AG: Preliminary results for Q2 2023 above expectations

Daimler Truck Holding AG (“Daimler Truck”) recorded a strong business performance in the second quarter of the 2023 financial year

Daimler Truck Holding AG (“Daimler Truck”) recorded a strong business performance in the second quarter of the 2023 financial year. Supported by strong sales, a robust pricing and a positive performance of the aftersales business compared to prior-year quarter, Daimler Truck exceeded market expectations (“consensus”) for the second quarter 2023.

The following results for Q2 2023 are preliminary and unaudited:

Daimler Truck Group EBIT: €1,378 million (consensus: €1,280 million)

Daimler Truck Group adj. EBIT: €1,428 million (consensus: €1,290 million)

Industrial Business adj. EBIT: €1,363 million (consensus: €1,237 million)

Industrial Business adj. ROS: 10.3% (consensus: 9.2%)

Industrial Business Free Cash Flow: €382 million (consensus: €399 million)

For the individual segments, the preliminary and unaudited results for Q2 of 2023 are as follows:

Trucks North America

EBIT of €783 million (consensus: €742 million)

ROS of 13.1% (consensus: 12.1%)

Mercedes-Benz

EBIT of €544 million (consensus: €499 million)

ROS of 9.8% (consensus: 9.3%)

Trucks Asia

EBIT of €90 million (consensus: €76 million)

ROS of 5.4% (consensus: 4.3%)

Daimler Buses

EBIT of €33 million (consensus: €23 million)

ROS of 3.4% (consensus: 2.2%)

Daimler Truck Financial Services

EBIT of €65 million (consensus: €54 million)

ROE of 11.4%

The complete quarterly results and interim report will be published on August 1st, 2023.

