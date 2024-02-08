Daimler Truck Financial Services starts rental business in Brazil

Daimler Truck Financial Services (DTFS) launches rental business for truck and bus customers in Brazil

Daimler Truck Financial Services (DTFS) launches rental business for truck and bus customers in Brazil. The new company “Mercedes-Benz Locações Caminhões e Ônibus” is a partnership between the DTFS subsidiary Banco Mercedes-Benz do Brasil, the manufacturer Mercedes-Benz do Brasil and the Mercedes-Benz trading network with an initial focus on small and medium-sized fleets.

In Brazil, the company will offer rental agreements for 100 Mercedes-Benz Actros, Atego and Accelo with terms of 36, 48 and 60 months. The package includes maintenance, fleet management, documentation, insurance and connectivity services and is available from more than 180 dealerships.

Customers are increasingly asking for more flexible and integrated products with fixed monthly rates. The fleet and rental business is therefore growing rapidly worldwide. “The launch of the rental business in Brazil is another milestone in our service strategy, which makes our customers’ business easier and more reliable by bundling our products with services such as maintenance, insurance and telematics services on one bill,” says Stephan Unger, CEO of Daimler Truck Financial Services. “For us, this is a further step in our transformation from a leasing and financing company to a provider of integrated service offerings.” DTFS plans to expand the rental offering to other markets.

Brazil is the largest truck market in South America with excellent opportunities for the rental business. Today, the rental market in Brazil represents only 2% of the heavy truck fleet compared to 25% in the United States. “We studied the market and developed a product that is precisely tailored to customer needs,” says Hilke Janssen, president and CEO of Banco Mercedes-Benz and the new company Mercedes-Benz Locações Caminhões e Ônibus.

Bernd Barth, Head of Daimler Truck Financial Services Europe and South America, adds: “With our rental offering, we are bringing new and integrated services to the market. This creates added value for our customers’ ecosystem and will make their business easier and give them more flexibility.”

Daimler Truck Financial Services supports the sales of Daimler Truck commercial vehicles in 17 markets worldwide with leasing, financing and insurance and is one of the world’s largest financial service providers for trucks and buses with a contract volume of 27 billion euros as of the end of September 2023.

