Daimler Truck Financial Services and Electrada develop Charging-as-a-Service solution for electric trucks and buses

Partnership to support customers of Daimler Truck in North America in their transformation to sustainable transportation

Daimler Truck Financial Services, one of the world’s leading financial service providers for commercial vehicles, is partnering with Electrada, a developer, owner and operator of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, to support Daimler Truck Financial Services customers in the transformation towards sustainable transport. The companies signed an agreement to develop a Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) solution. In a first step, the all-in-one solution will be provided to projects with selected customers in the USA in the first half of 2024.

“Together with Electrada we will offer our customers a complete charging service for their electric trucks and buses. The goal of our joint offering is an all-in-one charging solution for a fixed and predictable monthly rate. The service will include the development, operation and maintenance of the charging infrastructure and the energy-contract” said Richard Howard, President of Daimler Truck Financial Services USA LLC. “We want to make the transformation to zero emission vehicles as easy as possible for our customers so they can concentrate on their core business of transportation.” In the partnership, Daimler Truck Financial Services will provide insurance for the vehicle and the infrastructure as well as the billing and bundling of vehicle payment, insurance and energy.

Kevin Kushman, CEO of Electrada, added: “We are very happy to take this proactive step in deploying our 360 CaaS complete electric fuel solution for fleets together with Daimler Truck Financial Services. Electrada has already gained valuable experience in offering comprehensive Charging-as-a-Service solutions to accelerate fleet electrification. We provide all management and maintenance, freeing customers from capital, performance and price risk.”

Daimler Truck already offers battery-electric truck series in the USA like the eCascadia. The Freightliner eM2 will begin series production in the fourth quarter of this year.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck