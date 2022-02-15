Daimler Truck adopts Siemens’ Xcelerator to shape the future of CO₂-neutral transport

Daimler Truck deploys Siemens’ Simcenter STAR-CCM+ multiphysics CFD software to optimize aerodynamics and thermal management of next generation vehicles

Siemens Digital Industries Software today announced that Daimler Truck has adopted Siemens’ Simcenter™ STAR-CCM+™ software to develop next-generation, CO2-neutral vehicles. Simcenter, part of Siemens’ Xcelerator portfolio, will provide Daimler Truck with the leading-edge computational fluid dynamics (CFD) solution it needs to transform its CAE development process to a full digital twin-driven multiphysics environment.

Daimler Truck plans to use Simcenter STAR-CCM+ to improve aerodynamic performance, as well as explore and optimize innovative e-mobility propulsion and energy management systems including battery cooling and hydrogen technology. The software will also help support legacy combustion engine and exhaust system design and associated CO2 reduction.

In addition to software, Siemens and Daimler Truck are to partner in the training of young engineers to create the high-level simulation specialists that will assist in ensuring Daimler Truck maintain its leadership in the market.

“We are proud to have Daimler Truck as the newest member of our ever-expanding customer family,” said Edwin Severijn, Sr. VP and General Manager, EMEA, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Digitalization is critical to sustainable industrial innovation in the transportation sector and by providing insight into the real-world performance of products, Simcenter STAR-CCM+ can accelerate innovation for a better tomorrow.”

SOURCE: Siemens