Daimler Truck: 20 battery electric Freightliner eCascadias hit the roads for Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling

Daimler Truck AG’s (Daimler Truck) subsidiary Daimler Truck North America, LLC (DTNA) has officially supplied Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling (RCCB) with 20 zero-emission, battery electric Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 tractors. This significant addition to RCCB’s California fleet marks a milestone in sustainable heavy-duty transportation, reinforcing the commitment to eco-friendly practices in Downey, California.

The eCascadias, operating with tank-to-wheel 100 percent all-electric capability, are poised to reduce diesel fuel consumption by an impressive 150,000 liters (40,000 gallons) annually. This aligns with RCCB’s broader initiative to cut carbon emissions by 30 percent by 2030.

“Our collaboration with Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling marks a significant milestone in promoting sustainable transportation,” said David Carson, senior vice president, sales, and marketing, DTNA. “The integration of Freightliner eCascadias into RCCB’s fleet showcases that business and environmental responsibility can go hand-in-hand, all while fostering innovation and efficiency.”

RCCB exclusively relies on 20 Detroit eFill charging stations at their Downey facility, complemented by the Detroit Charger Management System. Guided by Detroit eConsulting, the seamless integration of eCascadias into the fleet showcases a dedication to efficient energy management.

The Freightliner eCascadias are designed for efficient, zero-emission tractors, offering a quick recharge time of 2.5 to 3 hours for 80 percent capacity. With a variety of battery and drive axle options, it provides a range of around 249, 354, or 370 kilometers (155, 220, or 230) miles, making it suitable for short and regional haul routes with depot-based charging. The Detroit ePowertrain ensures power, efficiency, and reliability. Additionally, it prioritizes safety with the Detroit Assurance suite, including Active Brake Assist 5, ideal for last mile logistics, regional distribution, drayage, and warehouse operations.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck