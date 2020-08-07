Daimler Mobility registers a significant increase in customer interaction via its online financing and leasing channels

Customer and service requirements are changing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated restrictions on personal contact. Many people are working from home, getting digital advice and placing orders online. In order to meet the rising demand for digital products and services, Daimler Mobility has been digitizing its financing and leasing business. This enables customers around the world to conveniently use the services of Daimler Mobility from home at any time.

Strong increase in e-Contracting

In China, the percentage of credit applications that were digitally submitted to Mercedes-Benz Financial Services China rose to 98 percent in June 2020 alone. The online tool enables customers to submit application forms from anywhere and at any time. At the same time, the share of digitally submitted contracts (e-Contracting) has risen considerably in China. The nationwide utilization rate amounted to 85 percent in June 2020, compared to an average of 71 percent during the first quarter of 2020. The electronic direct debiting mandate enables customers to sign the contract online instead of paying a visit to their local dealer. In June 2020, the new feature showed a nationwide utilization rate of 85 percent.

“Daimler Mobility is continuing to proceed its digital transformation worldwide,” says Jörg Lamparter, Chief Operating Officer at Daimler Mobility AG. “The current situation makes it even clearer how important it is that we align value chains with digital processes. We are pushing digital solutions worldwide so that we can quickly respond to changing customer and market requirements.”

Virtual self-service assistant

In the United States, the daily interactions with virtual assistants have grown in June 2020 by 30 percent compared to the same period last year. In June 71% of portfolio accounts were registered online, this is a 20% increase compared to June 2019. In addition, the virtual Mercedes assistant of Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA has been trained to answer questions regarding COVID-19. Relevant topics include preliminary inspections, leasing returns and vehicle handovers.

“It has been very clear for us and a critical part of our strategy, but the COVID-19 pandemic makes it even more visible and measurable: Our focus on digital technologies and mobility transformation enables our teams to turn market disruption into quick and innovative solutions. With our customers in clear focus, we continue to accelerate digitization at Daimler Mobility, offering new digital products for financing, leasing, insurance and digital mobility services. Solutions that are fast, secure and reliable such as e-Contracting, e-Signature, keep penetration rates stable when show rooms and paper-based processes are unavailable. Our solutions enable our customers to connect with us anywhere, anytime from any device.” highlights Udo Neumann, Global Chief Information Officer at Daimler Mobility.

SOURCE: Daimler