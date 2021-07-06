Daimler India Commercial Vehicles creates Transformation Management Office, appoints Chief Transformation Officer

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) today announced the creation of the Transformation Management Office (TMO) and the new position of a “Chief Transformation Officer”

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) today announced the creation of the Transformation Management Office (TMO) and the new position of a “Chief Transformation Officer”. The TMO will be responsible for driving transformational topics and strategic initiatives, particularly related to digitalization, external partnerships, new business models, internal business processes and company culture.

Mr. Chulanga Perera, Chief Information Officer, DICV, will lead the TMO as “Chief Transformation Officer and Head of Strategy” in a dual role until a new CIO is announced. The transformation office consists of around 40 staff who will be responsible for ensuring strategic transformation company-wide.

In particular, the TMO will focus on four target areas:

1) Beyond Trucks, Servitization and Partnerships – Drive maximum synergies by commercializing new ideas, forming strategic partnerships, initiating growth, and facilitating management changes while developing the company’s strategic initiatives.

2) Steering digital transformation – Steer the digital landscape of the organization by implementing use cases across DICV, enabling data driven decision making through analytics, measuring the company’s ability to go digital and increasing employee availability for added-value tasks.

3) Enhancing Customer Service – Enable digital services through Connected Vehicles and other platforms, align business services and delivery methods as per customer needs and market conditions.

4) Scaling business offerings – Propel business growth across various verticals such as Research & Development, IT, Customer Services, Supply Chain Management, Finance & Controlling, and more.

Mr. Satyakam Arya, CEO & MD, DICV said, “Now more than ever, companies need to embrace change in order to ensure long-term prosperity. For the automotive industry, this will mean being ready for significant disruption in the areas of digitalization, sustainability, electrification and company culture. With our dedicated Transformation Management Office, we aim to drive DICV’s next phase of growth and cement BharatBenz’s position as a leader in the Indian CV industry.”

Committed to embarking on a meaningful transformation journey, DICV aims to become the preferred choice for all stakeholders – Customers, Employees, Suppliers & Partners, driven by a positive work culture and excellent customer experience. Over the past decade, DICV has shown remarkable growth, redefining production innovation and customer experience with their ‘Made in India, for India’ CV brand BharatBenz.

Despite the global pandemic and economic downturn, DICV was able to outperform the Indian CV market and emerge from 2020 with significant increases in both domestic sales (up 46%) and incoming orders (up nearly 150%) for Q4.

SOURCE: Daimler