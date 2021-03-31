Daimler: EQS World Premiere on Mercedes me media – digital launch of the progressive electric saloon

Mercedes-EQ will unveil the all-electric luxury saloon EQS in a digital world premiere on the Mercedes me media online platform on Thursday, 15 April 2021 at 6.00 p.m. (CEST). Members of the Board of Management, including Ola Källenius, Britta Seeger, Markus Schäfer and Sajjad Khan, as well as Gorden Wagener, the Chief Design Officer, will briefly present the EQS’s technical highlights, which enable progressive luxury for all the senses, heralding the start of a new era for the company. You can view the EQS World Premiere live at https://media.mercedes-benz.com/EQS or afterwards as video-on-demand.

The digital world premiere will be broadcast simultaneously to the public and multipliers on numerous channels. Mercedes-EQ also offers in-depth information and services for media representatives on

Mercedes me media. Next to the original audio in English, transcripts in a total of six languages are available for reading and download. Press material, such as videos, pictures, graphics and press releases, complete the comprehensive offer. In addition, Mercedes-EQ experts will answer individual questions in the context of the digital world premiere in a virtual exchange, offering a convenient opportunity for additional research. The media special is already online and provides, among other information, insights into the technical development and the final test drives ahead of the EQS World Premiere.

The EQS is the first model based on the new architecture for electric luxury and executive vehicles. The EQS delights drivers and passengers with a unique fusion of technology, design, functionality and connectivity. At the same time, it makes their everyday lives easier in many areas with the support of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The EQS will be launched in late summer and will set new standards in the Mercedes-EQ model offensive.

SOURCE: Daimler