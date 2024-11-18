Daimler Buses eMobility Days 2.0

With a whole bundle of innovations, Daimler Buses is driving forward the transformation towards electric mobility in buses

With a whole bundle of innovations, Daimler Buses is driving forward the transformation towards electric mobility in buses. At the first eMobility Days in Mannheim in 2022, the company presented already its strategy and schedule for the electrification of city buses, interurban buses and touring coaches. Since then, the company has continued to work consistently on its implementation – both in terms of vehicles as well as services and digital services. At the eMobility Days 2024, Daimler Buses will present the latest developments, products and services and give an overview of future technologies.

Articles

Daimler Buses is presenting its latest vehicle developments, battery solutions and services for electric bus fleets at the eMobility Days

Near-production prototype: The new Mercedes Benz eIntouro: Electric mobility for interurban and excursion routes

The new Mercedes Benz eCitaro K: Compact eMobility

Mercedes Benz eCitaro fuel cell: “H2 mode”: new operating mode for all-hydrogen operation

The new NMC4 battery in the Mercedes Benz eCitaro: More capacity, longer service life

New range specifications for electric buses from Daimler Buses: Realistic data thanks to new battery models

Daimler Buses Solutions: Multi-faceted electromobility from a single source

Omniplus: New digital services for electric buses

Vehicle profile – The Mercedes Benz eIntouro M exhibition vehicle: Electrifying the interurban line

Vehicle profile – The Mercedes Benz eCitaro K exhibition vehicle: Compact eMobility

Vehicle profile – The Mercedes Benz eCitaro G fuel cell exhibition vehicle: New “H2 mode” operating strategy (SSB customer vehicle)

SOURCE: Daimler Truck