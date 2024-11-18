Daimler Buses eMobility Days 2.0

With a whole bundle of innovations, Daimler Buses is driving forward the transformation towards electric mobility in buses. At the first eMobility Days in Mannheim in 2022, the company presented already its strategy and schedule for the electrification of city buses, interurban buses and touring coaches. Since then, the company has continued to work consistently on its implementation – both in terms of vehicles as well as services and digital services. At the eMobility Days 2024, Daimler Buses will present the latest developments, products and services and give an overview of future technologies.
Daimler Buses is presenting its latest vehicle developments, battery solutions and services for electric bus fleets at the eMobility Days
Near-production prototype: The new Mercedes Benz eIntouro: Electric mobility for interurban and excursion routes
The new Mercedes Benz eCitaro K: Compact eMobility
Mercedes Benz eCitaro fuel cell: “H2 mode”: new operating mode for all-hydrogen operation
The new NMC4 battery in the Mercedes Benz eCitaro: More capacity, longer service life
New range specifications for electric buses from Daimler Buses: Realistic data thanks to new battery models
Daimler Buses Solutions: Multi-faceted electromobility from a single source
Omniplus: New digital services for electric buses
Vehicle profile – The Mercedes Benz eIntouro M exhibition vehicle: Electrifying the interurban line
Vehicle profile – The Mercedes Benz eCitaro K exhibition vehicle: Compact eMobility
Vehicle profile – The Mercedes Benz eCitaro G fuel cell exhibition vehicle: New “H2 mode” operating strategy (SSB customer vehicle)
SOURCE: Daimler Truck