Daimler Buses at InnoTrans 2024: comprehensive eMobility advising and services

At InnoTrans 2024, the international specialist trade fair for transport technology held from 24 to 27 September 2024 in Berlin, Daimler Buses will be presenting a comprehensive range of advisory and other services for transport companies. In addition to services from Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH relating to the development of electromobility infrastructure, the focus will be on Omniplus offerings, such as eService contracts and digital services for bus fleet operators. Daimler Buses employees will also be providing information on the current hydrogen and high-voltage training courses for drivers and workshop staff. Employees from the Additive Manufacturing Solutions (AMS) advisory team will provide information on topics related to the 3D printing of parts.

Daimler Buses Solutions: multi-faceted electromobility from a single source

Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH advises transport companies and actively supports them on their journey to electromobility. The company specialises in designing, building and advising on electromobility infrastructure. In cooperation with experts from Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH, Daimler Buses can supply the entire eMobility ecosystem from a single source on request: from the feasibility analysis to individually configured electric buses and the complete electromobility infrastructure – including concept creation, planning, construction measures, electrical installations, charging infrastructure, battery storage, charging management systems and other digital services.

Omniplus eService Contracts: service for eMobility at predictable costs

Service contracts offer fleet operators the security of a reliable service at costs with which they can confidently plan. eService Contracts from Omniplus are specially tailored to the needs of electric bus customers. The eService contracts eBasic and ePremium differ in terms of the scope of repairs, but offer an identical maintenance module. An extended warranty for high-voltage batteries can also be agreed. Operators of the eCitaro can conclude either of the two eService contracts at any time. The term and scope of services are determined individually.

Omniplus On commerce: solutions for the digital procurement process

For the past four years, Omniplus has been successfully offering customers and service outlets solutions for the digitalisation of procurement with the Omniplus On service platform. The Omniplus eShop offers a convenient shopping option to identify and order the correct spare parts from the entire Omniplus spare parts portfolio. Customers can use several ordering channels, such as the integrated BusParts Catalogue, and are shown the availability and the customer-specific price directly in the ordering process. As a result of the Omniplus eProcurement interfaces, customers’ own ERP systems can be connected to the Omniplus eShop, which makes the procurement of spare parts much easier. Nowadays 70% of all procured spare parts are handled digitally using Omniplus On.

Improved consumption overview in Omniplus On monitor

Omniplus On monitor, the digital service for monitoring and optimising consumption values, offers extended options for optimising the economy and sustainability of the bus fleet. Here, it is not just the consumption values of buses with combustion engines that can be recorded and analysed. Omniplus On monitor can also accurately evaluate the energy consumption of the eCitaro and display it in the Omniplus On Portal. With all drive types, consumption can be evaluated separately according to traction and auxiliary consumers such as heating or air conditioning systems. This allows for a better comparison of the individual vehicles and, if necessary, the introduction of suitable measures to reduce energy consumption, for example through targeted driver training.

Omniplus On monitor performance analysis for greater safety and sustainability

The performance analysis of Omniplus On assesses the personal driving style of each driver according to certain parameters and includes the use of assistance systems. This evaluation provides information regarding which drivers have the potential for improvement in order to drive even more economically and safely. The digital evaluation tool relies on a wide range of real-time data that is transmitted to the Omniplus On Portal by the communication module, which is installed as standard on all Daimler Buses. The current data on the driving style of each driver is displayed in the Omniplus On Portal as a clearly arranged graphic. The performance analysis feature is a functional component of Omniplus On monitor and can be purchased individually for each bus for a monthly fee.

Omniplus On Uptime Pro: improved vehicle availability for bus fleets

The Omniplus On Uptime Pro service is aimed specifically at transport operators with their own workshop. This digital solution provides both fleet management and the workshop with important diagnostic information in real time. Omniplus On Uptime Pro permanently monitors all relevant vehicle systems in Mercedes-Benz and Setra buses / touring coaches. The service extends the range of visible data and analyses to include detailed diagnostic data for the company’s own workshop. This helps the workshop to properly prepare for upcoming activities, combine repair and maintenance tasks and thereby reduce service times. In the web-based Omniplus On Portal, workshops are provided with complete, remote diagnosis, showing all active and stored faults as well as environmental data, without having to physically connect the bus to the diagnostic device as before. In addition, dispatchers or fleet managers can rely on real-time information about all the messages in the driver’s display and critical status values in the respective vehicle – thus ruling out misunderstandings between drivers and the back-office staff.

Omniplus training also available for hydrogen and high-voltage vehicles

As the number of battery-electric and hydrogen-powered buses increases, so does the need for qualifications for driving and workshop staff. Training courses from Omniplus are intended to provide information on the possibilities and functions of new hydrogen and high-voltage technologies and how to apply them correctly. In the Omniplus Expert-Handling training course, drivers learn to understand and use the vehicle systems and driver assistance systems in the best possible way. Providing a qualification for workshop staff is the objective of the Omniplus workshop training courses that cover high-voltage and hydrogen technology. As a result, participants benefit from the in-depth knowledge and qualifications of the Omniplus bus experts. Details of the training content and training dates are available on the Bus Training Platform at https://training.buses.daimlertruck.com/. These training courses are currently held at the new Mannheim Customer Campus and at the training centre in Dortmund.

Additive Manufacturing Solutions (AMS): customer service for 3D printing

When it comes to industrial additive manufacturing, Daimler Buses, with its in-house, professionally set-up 3D printing competence centre, is a pioneer in the automotive industry. Today the digital warehouse already has more than 2,000 different 3D-printable parts that can be produced at any time in series quality using the appropriate 3D printing process. Workshops – and bus customers with a suitable 3D printer – are also able to purchase 3D printing licences, enabling the decentralised production of required parts from the digital warehouse on a case-by-case basis, right where they are needed. The advantages of decentralised 3D printing are obvious: faster parts availability, shorter supply chains and cost savings – as well as a significant reduction in the CO 2 footprint.

The new Additive Manufacturing Solutions (AMS) advisory unit specialises in advising customers at every step of the digital value chain of industrial additive manufacturing. Covering the initial potential analyses, the generation of 3D-printable data, the selection of the appropriate production process in compliance with all the relevant quality guidelines, as well as the realisation of digital warehousing with the digital twin, AMS also offers specific advisory services and workshops in addition to its other services. The focus is on customer requirements and the implementation of additive manufacturing in the individual company processes, with the aim of generating added value.

SOURCE: Daimler