Daihatsu to exhibit at GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show 2024

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “Daihatsu”) announced today that PT Astra Daihatsu Motor (hereinafter “ADM”), its Indonesian subsidiary, will exhibit “me:MO” the concept model and other models, under the theme of “GROW FOR BETTER TOMORROW” at GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show 2024 (GIIAS 2024) held in Jakarta from July 17 to 28, 2024.

“me:MO” is the battery electric vehicle (BEV) concept model that was exhibited at JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023 in Japan. “me:MO” expresses a sustainable BEV passenger vehicle that incorporates recyclable exterior parts, can be customized to suit individual lifestyles, and can be enjoyed in a personalized way from the time of purchase.

ADM will also exhibit a hybrid model of Rocky compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) sold in Japan and AYLA and SIGRA compact cars that comply with LCGC*, the local eco-car standard, among other vehicles. Through this, Daihatsu communicates its corporate stance of contributing to the realization of a low-carbon society in Indonesia by offering Indonesian customers a wide variety of options based on a multi-pathway approach and allowing them to select the best vehicle for their needs.

Going forward, under the group slogan “Light you up,” Daihatsu will continue to refine its manufacturing of high-quality, affordable vehicles that closely match the needs of its customers in Indonesia and other countries with a focus on the ASEAN regions, while contributing to automotive industrial development and human resource development in Indonesia.

*Abbreviation of Low Cost Green Car

