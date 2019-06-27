Daihatsu production, sales and export results for May 2019

   June 27, 2019

May 2019  Results

May  2019 Year-on year change
Mini vehicles Registered cars 57,040

20,295

 17.7 %

-0.6 %
Total production in Japan*1 ☆ 77,335 12.3 %
Total production overseas*2 64,702 -4.7 %
Worldwide production ☆ 142,037 3.9 %
Mini vehicles

Registered cars

 46,044

2,142

 8.8 %

-10.0 %
Total sales in Japan 48,186 7.8 %
Total sales overseas*3 ☆ 40,572 1.2 %
Worldwide sales 88,758 4.7 %
Total exports 0 0.0 %

☆：Record high for the month　　★：Record high for the period
*1 Daihatsu vehicles(including complete knocked-down(CKD) and OEM)
*2 Daihatsu and Perodua vehicles and OEM
*3 Daihatsu and Perodua vehicles

(Reference)Units except for Perodua          *Perodua…Consolidated subsidiary in Malaysia

Total production overseas 43,114 -8.9 %
Worldwide production ☆120,449 3.6 %
Total sales overeseas 17,627 -2.8 %
Worldwide sales 65,813 4.8 %

Highlights of  May 2019

Production in Japan

  • Increased for consecutive 2 months

Production in overseas

  • Decreased for the first time in 17 months

Worldwide production

  • Increased for consecutive 2 months

Sales in Japan

  • Increased for consecutive 2 months

Sales in overseas

  • Increased for the first time in 2 months

Worldwide Sales

  • Increased for the first time in 2 months

SOURCE: Daihatsu

