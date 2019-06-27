Daihatsu production, sales and export results for May 2019

May 2019 Results
|May 2019
|Year-on year change
|Mini vehicles Registered cars
|57,040
20,295
|17.7 %
-0.6 %
|Total production in Japan*1
|☆ 77,335
|12.3 %
|Total production overseas*2
|64,702
|-4.7 %
|Worldwide production
|☆ 142,037
|3.9 %
|Mini vehicles
Registered cars
|46,044
2,142
|8.8 %
-10.0 %
|Total sales in Japan
|48,186
|7.8 %
|Total sales overseas*3
|☆ 40,572
|1.2 %
|Worldwide sales
|88,758
|4.7 %
|Total exports
|0
|0.0 %
☆：Record high for the month ★：Record high for the period
*1 Daihatsu vehicles(including complete knocked-down(CKD) and OEM)
*2 Daihatsu and Perodua vehicles and OEM
*3 Daihatsu and Perodua vehicles
(Reference)Units except for Perodua *Perodua…Consolidated subsidiary in Malaysia
|Total production overseas
|43,114
|-8.9 %
|Worldwide production
|☆120,449
|3.6 %
|Total sales overeseas
|17,627
|-2.8 %
|Worldwide sales
|65,813
|4.8 %
Highlights of May 2019
Production in Japan
- Increased for consecutive 2 months
Production in overseas
- Decreased for the first time in 17 months
Worldwide production
- Increased for consecutive 2 months
Sales in Japan
- Increased for consecutive 2 months
Sales in overseas
- Increased for the first time in 2 months
Worldwide Sales
- Increased for the first time in 2 months
SOURCE: Daihatsu