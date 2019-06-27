Daihatsu production, sales and export results for May 2019

May 2019 Results

May 2019 Year-on year change Mini vehicles Registered cars 57,040 20,295 17.7 % -0.6 % Total production in Japan*1 ☆ 77,335 12.3 % Total production overseas*2 64,702 -4.7 % Worldwide production ☆ 142,037 3.9 % Mini vehicles Registered cars 46,044 2,142 8.8 % -10.0 % Total sales in Japan 48,186 7.8 % Total sales overseas*3 ☆ 40,572 1.2 % Worldwide sales 88,758 4.7 % Total exports 0 0.0 %

☆：Record high for the month ★：Record high for the period

*1 Daihatsu vehicles(including complete knocked-down(CKD) and OEM)

*2 Daihatsu and Perodua vehicles and OEM

*3 Daihatsu and Perodua vehicles

(Reference)Units except for Perodua *Perodua…Consolidated subsidiary in Malaysia

Total production overseas 43,114 -8.9 % Worldwide production ☆120,449 3.6 % Total sales overeseas 17,627 -2.8 % Worldwide sales 65,813 4.8 %

Highlights of May 2019

Production in Japan

Increased for consecutive 2 months

Production in overseas

Decreased for the first time in 17 months

Worldwide production

Increased for consecutive 2 months

Sales in Japan

Increased for consecutive 2 months

Sales in overseas

Increased for the first time in 2 months

Worldwide Sales

Increased for the first time in 2 months

SOURCE: Daihatsu