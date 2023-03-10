Daihatsu completely redesigns the five-seated compact hatchback in Indonesia

Launch of the new AYLA that meets the LCGC, a local eco-car standard

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd (hereinafter “Daihatsu”) announced today that P.T. Astra Daihatsu Motor (hereinafter “ADM”), its local subsidiary in Indonesia, has launched AYLA, the A-segment five-seated compact hatchback on March 10, after a complete redesigning for the first time in approximately ten years.

The first-generation AYLA was developed in thorough pursuit of the needs of Indonesian customers, based on the technology and know-how that Daihatsu has cultivated in the Japanese mini vehicle and compact car production. As an entry-level car for first-time car buyers growing along with the economy, AYLA complies with the LCGC*1, Indonesia’s eco-car standard, and has tapped into the new market since its launch in 2013. The model’s high fuel efficiency and affordable price have been well-received by many customers, leading to a cumulative sales volume of approximately 270,000 units.

Based on the concept of “The Exciting City Car,” the completely redesigned AYLA is equipped with the latest 1.2-liter engine and CVT, and shares the same A-segment platform of DNGA (Daihatsu New Global Architecture) with the new AXIA, which was launched in Malaysia in February this year. While significantly improving the basic performance such as driving stability and ride comfort as well as fuel efficiency, the new model is offered at an affordable price that makes it ideal as an entry-level car. In addition, the design has evolved into a bolder style under the theme of “Powerful & Aggressive,” and features a spacious and convenient cabin and cargo space despite its compact body. Following the first-generation model, the new AYLA meets the LCGC requirements and will be supplied to Toyota Motor Corporation as an OEM and exported under the Toyota brand as part of the Toyota Group’s emerging-market compact car business.

Furthermore, Daihatsu has been thoroughly committed to localization and has been actively promoting local production of vehicles, increasing local procurement, strengthening the R&D framework, and fostering local human resources. Daihatsu has shifted to local production of 1.2-liter engines and CVTs, which were previously exported from Japan, starting in the latter half of 2022. 1.2-liter engines are now produced at ADM, and CVTs at PT Daihatsu Drivetrain Manufacturing Indonesia (DDMI), which was established in 2021, and they are used in multiple ADM production models including the new AYLA.

Under the group slogan “Light you up”, Daihatsu will continue to manufacture high-quality, affordable vehicles that closely match the needs of its customers, while aiming to be a company that contributes to the popularization of automobiles, industrial development, and human resource development in each region.

*1 Low Cost Green Car

Main features of the new AYLA

1. Major improvements in basic performance such as driving performance and fuel efficiency through DNGA

The new AYLA is equipped with the latest 1.2-liter engine (WA-type) and the 1.0-liter engine (KR-type) has also been improved in performance. Additionally, by incorporating a CVT (D-CVT) and the A-segment platform of the DNGA, fuel efficiency has been improved by approximately 16.5%*2 while basic performance, including driving performance such as handling stability and ride comfort, and safety and security, has also been significantly improved.

2. Affordable price

Affordable price for young entry-level customers, achieved thorough the car manufacturing focused on good quality at an affordable price

3. Renewed design and user-friendly layout

The design has evolved into a bolder appearance under the theme of “Powerful & Aggressive.” Despite its compact body, it has a spacious cabin that can accommodate five adults and a cargo space that can fit four small suitcases.

Main specifications

Drive system FF (Front engine, Front wheel drive) Engine 1KR-VE (1.0-liter･NA) / WA-VE (1.2-liter･NA) Transmission CVT (D-CVT) / 5MT Seating capacity 5 Length × width × height (in mm) 3760×1665×1515

Production plants

P.T. Astra Daihatsu Motor (ADM)’s Karawang Assembly Plant

*2Comparison between the conventional 1.0L 4AT specification and the new 1.0L CVT specification (according to the research conducted by Daihatsu)

*3Manufacturer’s suggested retail price is a reference price by ADM. Prices are determined independently by the distributor.

In addition to the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, other fees are required.

SOURCE: Daihatsu