DAF XF crowned ‘Fleet Truck of the Year 2020’

For the second year in succession, the DAF XF has been crowned Fleet Truck of the Year at the prestigious Motor Transport Awards. The title is the third win in five years for the XF series, and represents DAF’s 19th Fleet Truck of the Year award since the first Motor Transport Awards were introduced back in 1986.

With the Fleet Truck of the Year judging panel comprising influential fleet operators, the recognition is often acknowledged as one of the most important titles in the UK’s transport sector. The DAF XF was praised for its “excellent value-for-money, best back-up and good driver appeal”. In addition, the excellent fuel performance, good parts availability and low maintenance costs were named.

Market leading uptime

The award provides further evidence that with its market leading fuel economy and uptime, the XF is the preferred long and heavy haulage truck for many leading fleet operators. Drivers praise the unrivaled comfort of the cab, including the best-in-class bed, excellent driver position and the unmatched interior space.

‘XF ticks all boxes’

“The title underlines what we already knew: our XF is the best answer for any transport operator who is looking for the best long haul or heavy transport truck on the market”, stated Richard Zink, Director Marketing & Sales and member of the Board of Management of DAF Trucks. “Our flagship ticks all boxes for each and every business – reliability, efficiency, driver appeal – supported by the truck industry’s largest and best dealer network and aftersales services program.”

SOURCE: DAF