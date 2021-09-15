DAF XF bags hat-trick of ‘Fleet Truck of the Year’ titles

The DAF XF has become the first truck to scoop three successive ‘Fleet Truck of the Year’ titles after winning the accolade once again at the prestigious Motor Transport Awards in The United Kingdom

The hat-trick of successes for DAF Trucks – the UK’s market leading manufacturer of trucks above 6.0-tonnes GVW – also sees the XF claim four wins in six years, while posting a landmark 20th category win for the DAF and Leyland brands since the first edition of the Awards in 1986.

Recognised and respected throughout the transport industry, the influential Motor Transport Awards judging panel comprises high profile transport operators. They all have an in-depth understanding of what contributes to making a safe, productive and efficient truck fleet. The judging panel stated that “DAF Trucks introduced a series of important innovations to keep its flagship model at the top of the sales tree” and “that the XF is a ‘tried and tested’ model.”

The preferred choice for many of the UK’s leading fleet operators, the DAF XF boasts the key features of reliability, outstanding fuel economy and driver appeal, all backed by benchmark customer support and a DAF dealer network considered the best in the business. With evolution key to the DAF XF’s success the recently launched and completely New Generation DAF XF, XG and XG+ trucks will continue the marque’s drive for innovation and improvement as series production commences this autumn.

“For truck operators, DAF is synonymous with reliability, economy and comfort,” said DAF Trucks UK Managing Director, Laurence Drake. “This latest victory provides further evidence to support it. It’s a true testament to the quality and overall performance of the truck that it continues to win against tough competition. When combined with our exceptional dealer and aftersales service, the XF is an undeniably appealing business proposition, and our New Generation DAF will continue the trend.”

