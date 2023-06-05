DAF XD now also available with Paccar PX 7 engine

Highly fuel-efficient driveline with outputs of up to 227 kW/310 hp

DAF has expanded its popular XD range to include a new 6.7-litre PACCAR PX-7 driveline with outputs of up to 227 kW (310 hp). The ‘International Truck of the Year 2023’ with PX-7 engine is available as a 4×2 rigid with Day Cab. Other cab variants will follow shortly.

The new DAF XD with 6.7-litre PACCAR PX-7 driveline (167 kW/230 hp – 227 kW/310 hp) complements the existing versions of the ‘International Truck of the Year 2023’ with 10.8-litre PACCAR MX-11 engine and ratings from 220 kW/300 hp up to 330 kW/450 hp. This allows customers to perfectly tune their trucks for distribution and vocational applications to their individual tasks and requirements. The new PACCAR 6.7-litre PX-7 driveline is 600 kg lower in weight, compared with the already low-weight MX-11 powertrain, which adds to its industry-leading payload and fuel efficiency.

New highly efficient engines

The 6.7-litre 6-cylinder PACCAR PX-7 engine has been completely redesigned. The state-of-the-art non-EGR engine features a new, low-weight yet ultra-strong Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI) block and cast-iron cylinder head, new low-friction pistons, a new highly efficient compressor and a new turbo charger. The engine is available in 4 output ratings: 167 kW/230 hp, 189 kW/260 hp, 212 kW/290 hp and 227 kW/310 hp. For excellent fuel efficiency and supreme driver comfort, maximum torque is already available at very low engine speeds.

PowerLine automatic gearboxes

The DAF XD with PACCAR PX-7 engine features a new 8-speed, fully automatic PowerLine transmission, offering optimal gear spread and steps. Powershifting

without any torque interruption enables smooth shifts and quick throttle response, resulting in unmatched comfort and driveability.

In addition, the new transmission provides outstanding low-speed manoeuvrability, enabled by an urge-to-move feature upon releasing the brake pedal. In combination with optimised rear axle ratios, the XD with PX-7 engine offers the highest possible fuel efficiency, further strengthening the already excellent business proposition of the DAF XD series in the distribution segment.

As an option, the XD with PACCAR PX-7 driveline is also available with the powerful PX Engine Brake, offering more than 200 kW/276 hp peak power.

The safety benchmark

Naturally, the DAF XD with the new PX-7 driveline benefits from all of the premium features of the existing XD models. This includes first-class safety, thanks to the large windscreen and large side windows with ultra-low belt lines as well as the low cab position and optional kerb view window for unmatched direct view. Ultimate indirect view is guaranteed through the unique DAF Corner View and DAF Digital Vision System.

Driver Comfort

The XD offers superior accessibility for the driver and spacious cabs with volumes of up to almost 10 m3. Outstanding adjustment ranges for the seat and steering wheel guarantee the best driver position in this segment. Ride and handling benefit from optimal design of the chassis front end, cab suspension and rear axle suspension.

With the expansion of its popular XD series to include the new highly efficient PACCAR PX-7 engine, DAF has further strengthened its position in the distribution and vocational segment by now being able to offer the best business proposition in the class up to 220 kW/300 hp as well.

SOURCE: DAF