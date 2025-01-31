DAF Trucks achieves solid performance in 2024

Early autumn, at the IAA Transportation exhibition in Hannover, DAF presented numerous enhancements to its multiple award winning XD, XF, XG and XG+ vehicles. The updated PACCAR MX-11 and MX-13 drivelines together with aerodynamic improvements boost the fuel efficiency of the trucks by another 3 percent, setting new industry standards. Additionally, PACCAR Connect, a new comprehensive online fleet management platform, was introduced to monitor fleet performance 24/7.

Energy transition

The first zero emission DAF XD and XF Electric vehicles were delivered, featuring driving ranges up to 500 kilometres on a single charge. PACCAR Power Solutions was introduced to support transport operators in their energy transition. This new department provides DAF and other customers with a comprehensive range of customised products and services, including PACCAR Chargers and complete battery storage systems.

Solid market share performance

Across Europe, DAF achieved a solid market share of 14.4 percent in 16+ tonne segment, which totalled 316,000 units last year. DAF is market leader in the United Kingdom (27.1%) and the Netherlands (28.9%). DAF is the largest import brand in the heavy-duty tractor segment in the two largest truck markets in Europe: Germany and France. In the medium duty segment (market size 50,900 units in 2024), DAF’s market share was 9.5% with market leadership in the United Kingdom and The Netherlands.

Awards

In 2024, DAF received several prestigious recognitions. The DAF XF series won the Fehrenkötter field test for lowest operating costs in Germany and the versatile DAF XD and LF distribution trucks were recognized as ‘Best Rigid Trucks’ in the UK. The DAF XD also earned the title of ‘Irish Fleet Truck of the Year 2025’ in the tractor category, while the DAF XB was honored as ‘TOP Light Truck’ by Transport a Logistika magazine in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Additionally, DAF was named ‘Fleet Manufacturer of the Year’ in the UK and received the prestigious ‘Factory of the Future’ award for its ‘innovative, efficient and high quality’ cab and axle factory in Westerlo, Belgium.

Sales outside Europe

DAF Brasil produced a record 10,700 trucks in 2024 and achieved a record 9.9% market share in the 16+ tonne segment. DAF sold more than 4,800 trucks outside the European Union and Brasil, doubling sales in Jordan and the UAE. A new delivery record was set in Turkey and a significant market share growth was realized in New Zealand.

DAF Components

DAF Components sold over 3,000 PACCAR engines to leading coach, bus and special vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The new PACCAR MX-11 and MX-13 engines for coaches and buses set new standards in the field of fuel efficiency and – thanks to high torques at low revs – passenger comfort.

Outstanding Service

PACCAR Parts opened a new state-of-the-art parts distribution center in Massbach, Germany to further enhance customer service. PACCAR Parts celebrated 30 years of the TRP all-makes aftermarket parts program, consisting of over 87,000 truck, bus and trailer parts and supported by DAF’s worldwide dealer network. More than 1,300 transport fleets benefit from the European PACCAR Parts Fleet Services program, offering fixed parts prices and single invoicing throughout Europe.

In 2024, DAF Trucks reached the milestone of 275,000 DAF MultiSupport Repair & Maintenance service contracts. DAF’s global dealer network opened 31 new locations throughout Europe, South America, Africa and Oceania, expanding the worldwide network to about 1,150 locations.

DAF in 2025

“It is estimated that European truck industry registrations in the 16+ tonne market in 2025 will be in the range of 270,000 – 300,000 trucks”, stated Harald Seidel, President of DAF Trucks. “We are well-positioned for expanding our success with our industry-leading trucks, first-class services, and the planned production ramp-up of our excellent electric truck range.”

SOURCE: DAF