DAF names ‘International Dealers of the Year 2023’

European dealers awarded

The Austrian-German dealer group Tschann Nutzfahrzeuge has been awarded ‘DAF International Dealer of the Year 2023’ at the DAF International Dealer Meeting in Sitges (Spain). Tschann Nutzfahrzeuge stands out in offering a premium customer experience in every field. “That is why this dealer is the deserved winner for 2023”, stated Richard Zink, Director Marketing & Sales and member of the Board of Management of DAF Trucks.

Every January, DAF’s best performing dealers are recognised. While some receive awards for outstanding customer satisfaction, others are acknowledged for exceptional growth, general business performance or sales of new or used trucks, financial services or parts. The dealer that stands out in all fields, is named ‘International Dealer of the Year’.

‘Top Performer in customer satisfaction’

“The ambition to grow business and improve the customer experience by investing in premises and in training staff, is in the genes of Tschann Nutzfahrzeuge”, said DAF Trucks president Harald Seidel at the prize-giving ceremony in Spain. “As ‘International DAF Dealer of the Year 2023’, this dealership is a true Top Performer in customer satisfaction.”

Marketing & Sales Director Richard Zink added: “Tschann is already a DAF dealer for 50 years and is still determined to be the best possible partner in every field: Heavy and Medium Duty trucks, PACCAR Parts, PACCAR Financial, DAF MultiSupport, you name it. This dealer has invested significantly in its dealership premises in Austria and south-east Germany during the last decade to give DAF customers a premium experience.”

PACCAR Financial and PACCAR Parts Awards

At the annual DAF International Dealer Meeting, the best performing dealers in the fields of financial services and parts supply were also awarded.

Gerrit-Jan Bas, Managing Director of PACCAR Financial Europe, crowned UK DAF dealer Ford & Slater ‘International PACCAR Financial Dealer of the Year’ for exceeding their target on sales of new trucks and PACCAR Financial performance. “The excellent products and services of PACCAR Financial help our customers to maximize their efficiency and thus profitability. Ford & Slater are masters in offering truly tailormade PACCAR Financial services to boost the business of their customers.”

DAF dealer Firma Wanicki (Poland) was praised by Dick Leek, General Manager of PACCAR Parts Europe, for expanding their dealer network and their performance for the exceptional parts availability, resulting into maximum uptime for their customers. The Polish dealer was awarded with the title ‘International PACCAR Parts Dealer of the Year’. Leek: “And as befits an excellently performing PACCAR Parts dealer, Firma Wanicke is looking to the future. That’s why it’s moving forward by installing the first PACCAR Chargers in Poland and has started to include zero-emissions parts deliveries to their customers, even for electric commercial vehicles.”

Gold and Silver Awards



Traditionally, DAF also rewards a number of its dealers for their excellent performance with a Gold Award or Silver Award:

Gold Award:

Groupe Lefevre (France),

Van Tilburg Bastianen Group (Poland),

Garage H. Aerts (Belgium),

D-Truck (Italy)

Greenhous Group (UK).

Silver Award:

Loven Trucks (the Netherlands),

Duclos (France),

Truck Trade (Czech Republic),

Over (Italy),

Hergovisa (Spain),

Zarpellon Veicoli Industriali (Italy),

Ergotrak (Greece),

Garatge Selva Diesel (Spain),

Truck Port Hamburg Hannover (Germany)

Harris Commercial Repairs (UK).

Thanks to the network of over 1,150 locations across Europe and beyond, DAF customers are always assured of a dealer or service location nearby. DAF dealers offer first-class back-up and a comprehensive range of services and support designed to increase uptime and reduce operating costs.

