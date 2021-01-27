DAF LF Electric for ‘zero emission’ urban distribution

DAF is leading the way in electric powertrains for commercial vehicles. DAF was the first European truck manufacturer to commercialise a full electric tractor: the CF Electric (GCW up to 37 tonnes), primarily for supermarket distribution and inter-urban transportation. More recently, DAF expanded its EV range with the 6×2 CF Electric rigid with steered rear axle (GVW up to 29 tonnes design), ideal for ‘zero emission’ waste collection for example.

The CF Electric trucks have already clocked up several hundreds of thousands of kilometres with high profile customers, building DAF’s experience with electric driveline technology. The new LF Electric is DAF’s latest product to feature a full-electric powertrain.

Regular routes

The e-motor of the LF Electric provides 250 kW of nominal power (370 kW peak) and a nominal torque of 1.200 Nm (3.700 Nm peak). Power comes from a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack with a gross energy content of 282 kWh (254 kWh effective). This offers the LF Electric a range of no less than 280 ultra-quiet and ‘zero emission’ kilometres more than enough for the needs of urban distribution transport operators.

Latest generation batteries

DAF uses so-called LFP batteries (Lithium Ferro Phosphate) on all fully electric vehicles. These are batteries of the very latest generation, containing no cobalt or magnesium, in the interests of sustainability. Additionally, they are better packaged – resulting in a higher energy density per litre – and the chemistry of the battery ensures the highest thermal safety. The LFP batteries come with a 6-year warranty, illustrating DAF’s confidence in terms of performance, reliability and durability.

Slow and fast charging

A special feature of the new DAF LF Electric is the ‘Combined Charging System’. This allows the truck to be charged through the regular electricity network and is ideal when the truck returns to the home base at the end of the day. Through slow-charging (400V AC, 22 kW, 3 phase), the battery pack can be charged from 20% to 80% in 6.5 hours. A full charge (0% to 100%) takes up to 12 hours. If dedicated equipment is available, fast charging the batteries (650V DC, 150 kW) will only take 60 minutes from 20% to 80% or 2 hours for a full charge.

e-PTO available

As an option, the new DAF LF Electric is available with a 400V e-PTO for powering auxiliary equipment such as an electric cooling installation or an electro-hydraulic crane. This eliminates the need of a separate generator and will result in a full ‘zero emission’ distribution truck.

Two wheelbases

The LF Electric is initially available as a 19-tonne rigid, with a choice of 5.3 or 5.85 metre wheelbases. The truck offers a body & payload allowance of 11,700 kilograms, which is sufficient for the majority of city distribution applications.

Benefitting from the LF DNA

It goes without saying that the LF Electric benefits from the same distinctive DNA as its siblings with a combustion engine. Just like every LF, it offers easy entry, excellent all-round visibility, great driver comfort and the tightest turning circle in the industry – and thus excellent manoeuvrability; it is the perfect truck of every driver in urban distribution.

The DAF LF Electric, developed in close cooperation with Dana Inc, will enter production at Leyland Trucks in the UK in May.

DAF LF Electric | rigid — Technical specifications

Chassis19 tonnes, 4×2

Wheelbase5300 millimetres

5850 millimetres

Weight chassis7300 kg

Payload11700 kg

Electric motorDana, Permanent Magnet

Power250 kW (nominal) / 370 kW (peak)

Torque 1.200 Nm (nominal) / 3.700 Nm (peak)

Battery capacity282 kWh (254 kWh effective capacity)

Range fully charged vehicle up to 280 km / 175 miles

Quick charge batteries at 150 kW

20%-> 80% 1 hr

0%-> 100%2 hrs

Overnight slow charge at 22 kW

20% -> 80% 6.5 hrs

0%-> 100%12 hrs

SOURCE: DAF