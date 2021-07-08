Dacia’s world premiere at IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich

Dacia will attend the 2021 IAA Mobility show in Munich, with a world premiere: its all-new versatile 7-seater family car

With the All-New Dacia Sandero and Logan at the beginning of the year, followed by the springtime release of Spring, and the New Duster in June, Dacia continues to renew its range as it lives up to the announcements made during the strategic plan presentation earlier this year.

Munich will be the venue for the brand’s next world premiere as it unveils its all-new ultra-versatile 7-seater family car.

Unveiled on Friday, September 3rd (link to follow later), the car will be on show at Munich as of Monday, September 6th, 2021.

At the IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, the Dacia family will turn out in strength with a full-fledged setup:

An original stand at the Summit’s main doors starting on September 6th

All of Dacia’s latest models presented in the Munich city centre from September 7th to 12th

A shuttle service between the convention centre and the city centre, for a real-world experience behind the wheel of Spring, the most affordable EV in Europe.

Denis Le Vot, CEO of Dacia, and the brand’s management team will be on hand on September 6th.

SOURCE: Dacia