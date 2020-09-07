Dacia: All-new Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan: Essential & modern, three times better!

Dacia unveils the All-new Sandero, All-new Sandero Stepway and All-new Logan[1], 3rd generation models with completely new, reinvented designs. These models are renewed incarnations of the spirit of their elders. For an unbeatable price and compact exterior dimensions, they offer more modernity, equipment and versatility without renouncing the fundamentals of simplicity and reliability.

Today, more than ever, the Dacia proposal resonates perfectly with the expectations of more and more concerned consumers. In their daily lives, in their consumption, each action now takes on a new meaning and a new temporality: the “isolated act” has given way to a long-term “approach”. The automobile in particular is at the heart of this movement, a purchase that is part of the long term, the embodiment of a thoughtful and symbolic choice. Why ask for more and more, when our customers just want to consume better and at the best price?

From a single model to a complete and diversified range, Dacia has been transforming the automobile for 15 years. Sandero has become the emblematic model and a best-seller, and since 2017 it has been the best-selling car in Europe for individual customers.

In 15 years, the Dacia brand has established itself – in the automotive sector – as the spearhead of a movement. A brand of choice that generates a sense of belonging. A brand whose proposition today takes on a new dimension with 3 new models that have been modernized but still focused on what matters to our customers.

Contemporary and dynamic design

With its shoulders and marked wheel arches, the All-new Sandero exudes a strong personality and an impression of sturdiness. However, the overall line is more fluid, thanks to a more sloping windshield, a lower roofline, a flowing roofline and a radio antenna placed at the end of the roof. Despite unchanged ground clearance, the All-new Sandero feels lower and more grounded, thanks in part to wider tracks and flush-mounted wheels.

With its raised ground clearance, the All-new Sandero Stepway is the versatile crossover in the Dacia range. On the exterior, its assertive design evokes escape and adventure. The All-new Sandero Stepway’s image and crossover DNA are reinforced by an increased differentiation from the All-new Sandero. Immediately recognizable at the front by a specific, ribbed and more domed hood, the chrome Stepway logo under the grille and curved fenders above the fog lights.

Completely redesigned, the silhouette of the All-new Logan is more fluid and dynamic, slightly elongated. The flowing roofline, the radio antenna placed at the end of the roof and a slight reduction in side glass surfaces help to boost the overall line. The Y-shaped light signature, flush-fitting wheels and the more qualitative design of certain elements such as the door handles are identical attributes to those of the All-new Sandero.

A new light signature

The front and rear optics inaugurate Dacia’s new Y-shaped light signature. Thanks to this lighting, this third generation has a strong identity. A horizontal line joins the two headlamps at the front and rear and extends into their respective lighting lines, helping to visually broaden the models.

A new generation of icons with the undiminished promise of being ever smarter, ever more accessible and ever more Dacia.

^ The All-new Logan will be marketed in the following countries: Albania, Baltic States, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Spain, Hungary, Montenegro, Kosovo, Macedonia, Morocco, Moldavia, New Caledonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Tahiti.

