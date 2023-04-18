Dacia achieves higher sales volumes and market shares in Q1 2023

Dacia sold 171,789 vehicles in the first quarter of 2023, registering an impressive 34.3% growth. The brand’s share of the European Passenger Car (PC) market grew 8 percentage points to 4.6% – the largest increase among the top 30 automotive brands

Dacia, the best value for money car brand, has recorded considerably higher sales volumes and achieved record-breaking market shares with significant growth in the first quarter of 2023. Across the markets in which Dacia is available, the brand sold 171,789 units (PC + LCV), up 34.3% on the same period last year.

Ever-increasing sales volumes and market shares

Thanks to the successful launch of its new brand identity, Dacia’s share of the European PC market grew by a significant 0.8 percentage points to 4.6% – the largest increase among the top 30 automotive brands.

In France, the brand’s largest market, 38,938 Dacia vehicles were registered in the first quarter, representing an increase of 32.6% on 2022. This performance pushed Dacia’s (PC + LCV) market share up 1.2 percentage points to 7.6%. The brand reported record-breaking sales volumes and achieved its highest-ever market share, strengthening its third-place position in the retail market across all sales channels. Four Dacia models were among the ten bestselling cars in the retail market – the Sandero, the Spring (the bestselling all-electric vehicle), the Duster and the Jogger ranked first, fourth, fifth and tenth respectively.

In Italy, Dacia sold 25,142 units in the first three months of the year (up 29.7%) and achieved a market share of 5.3% (PC + LCV), up 0.2%. For the first time, Dacia has become the best-selling brand in the PC market with a 9.6% market share.

Dacia also saw strong growth in Germany, where it sold 16,399 units (up 30.4%) and reached a market share of 2.2% (PC + LCV), up 0.4%. It was the brand’s second most successful quarter ever in the country.

Sales in Spain increased significantly – by 140.1% – in the first quarter. Dacia sold 11,650 units and achieved a (PC + LCV) market share of 4.3%, up 1.7 percentage points.

In Romania, Dacia models took all top five spots in the PC market. The brand registered 13,651 units, an increase of 81% (PC + LCV). This represented a market share of 33.1%, up 9.8% on the same period last year.

An energetic start to the year for Dacia

In the first quarter, Dacia maintained its momentum by expanding its range of electrified vehicles. This included the Jogger HYBRID 140, the brand’s first-ever hybrid and the most accessible hybrid family car on the market, and the introduction of the new ELECTRIC 65 motor (65hp/48kW) for Spring. This recently introduced ELECTRIC 65 engine is coupled with a new unique gearbox to increase the torque delivered to the wheels. It provides greater acceleration and recovery, offering improved versatility and driving pleasure.

A clear affordable electric mobility solution, nearly 110,000 orders have been placed for the Dacia Spring since its launch.

Launched across four key Dacia models on 1 March, the Extreme trim level embodies the brand’s outdoor spirit, boasts a unique adventurous look and offers new features. The Sleep Pack, the first accessory to be launched as part of the new InNature accessories range, also reinforces the brand’s outdoor spirit.

Xavier Martinet, Dacia SVP Marketing, Sales and Operations said: “Dacia continues its success story with volume increases exceeding 30% in our strategic countries. We recently rolled out our new brand identity across our models and our network, extended our range of electrified vehicles and launched the popular Extreme trim level. We strongly believe in our offering, which is why our momentum is stronger now than ever.”

SOURCE: Dacia