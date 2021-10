CVG announced today that they provided notice on October 25, 2021 to the Volvo Group of CVG’s intention to terminate its agreement with Volvo

CVG announced today that they provided notice on October 25, 2021 to the Volvo Group (“Volvo”) of CVG’s intention to terminate its agreement with Volvo, with such termination to become effective twelve months from the date of notice, absent the parties reaching mutually agreeable terms upon which to continue their relationship. CVG is focused on implementing customer price increases where margin on product is not meeting profitability targets.

SOURCE: CVG