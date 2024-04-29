Cupra unveils the new Cupra Formentor and Cupra Leon: built to provoke strong emotions

New CUPRA Formentor and new CUPRA Leon embrace the brand’s new design language

Today, the unconventional challenger brand unveils the new Cupra Formentor and Cupra Leon, redesigned and enhanced to continue the success story.

The new Cupra Formentor arrives to build on the great success the Crossover SUV has already achieved. The Cupra Formentor is the company’s bestseller and becoming an icon of the brand. In a competitive A-CUV market, it topped the sales charts with 120,100 deliveries worldwide last year (+23.0% vs 2022). Strong results for the first vehicle uniquely designed and developed for the brand.

The new Cupra Leon delivers a strong character in both 5-door hatchback and Sportstourer variants at a time when the brand hits a new milestone.

In the first quarter of 2024, Cupra delivered 56,600 cars, an increase of 21.4% vs Q1 2023, while March was the brand’s all-time record month with 23,800 deliveries.

“The Cupra Formentor and Leon have both been a driving force in the brand’s success as it expands its footprint around the world. It’s an approach that has been incredibly successful with close to 600,000 cars delivered since the brand’s launch in 2018,” said Wayne Griffiths, CEO of Cupra. “The new Cupra Formentor and Leon are pure design obsession. Two models built to provoke strong emotions and that strengthen the extraordinary bond with our Tribe. Two models that represent what that small group of believers envisaged CUPRA could be just a few years ago.”

New Cupra Formentor and new Cupra Leon – Redesigned and enhanced for the next generation of tribe members

The new exterior includes the Cupra logo on the front bonnet, the bold centre point to the shark-nosed face that defines the aggressive look with its triangular matrix LED lights, and big, bold lower mouth. The same triangular lighting design acts as a framing point for the central Cupra logo illuminated in the rear. New matt colours such as Century Bronze or Enceladus Grey gives even more character to both cars.

The raw emotion of the exterior design is reflected inside with an interior that mixes sportiness and sustainability with a range of digital technologies and material choices.

The interior offers a higher quality feel, with newly designed elements such as the central console. It is also enhanced with new materials, while also embracing a more sustainable approach, including Bucket seats wrapped in either 73% recycled microfibre or environmentally conscious leather.

Digitalisation is at the centre of the driver’s focus. A new and improved HMI is implemented in the digital cockpit behind the steering wheel as well as in the larger 12.9’’ infotainment system, which now also comes with a retro-illuminated slider.

Both cars feature a new high-fidelity 12-speaker audio sound system developed in collaboration with the audio experts of Sennheiser Mobility. The system delivers the pure signature Sennheiser sound that is trusted by music creatives and artists from all over the world.

A range of powertrains includes four different technologies: TSI (petrol), mild hybrid (eTSI), TDI (diesel) and eHybrid (plug-in hybrid). The new generation of plug-in hybrid delivers 272PS (200kW), while offering more than 100km of all-electric range and is now also compatible with fast charge (up to 50kW DC charge).

Exclusively available for the CUPRA Formentor and the Cupra Leon Sportstourer is a new petrol engine option (TSI), delivering 333PS (245kW) with torque splitter technology and Akebono brakes.

A presentation focus on the design obsession of the brand

The world premiere of the new Cupra Formentor and Cupra Leon has been a representation of Cupra as a design-driven brand.

The brand announced the creation of Cupra Design, a new, standalone design house. Cupra Design will not only be responsible for the brand’s merchandise, but it will also work with companies who connect with the brand’s philosophy and want to incorporate Cupra’s style into their own brands. The ambition with CUPRA Design is to become the go-to place for those who want bold, unconventional designs, no matter their product or project.

With the same design obsession that ignited the new Cupra Formentor and Cupra Leon, the brand is also launching additional novelties together with its collaborative partners.

MAM, the sustainable jewellery brand from Barcelona, is joining Cupra to create a line including a ring, and “Welcome to the Tribe” standard and limited-edition bracelets. The products are made from ruthenium and copper, materials Cupra utilizes in its vehicle designs. to capture an essence of raw authenticity.

And for the second time, CUPRA has teamed up with Barcelona lighting design studio Marset for the mesmerizing Dipping Light, a colorful reinterpretation of the brand’s iconic lamp. The event showcased this unique and exclusive piece that shares Cupra’s aesthetics values of being refined and sophisticated, yet emotional and unconventional.

Cupra catwalk

The “Cupra Design Obsession” was a unique visual show in Plaza de Cibeles in the heart of Madrid. Cupra’s values were presented as never seen before.

The location was filled with large screens that formed a suspended catwalk where virtual models that embody the 9 principles of the brand’s forward-looking vision appeared to walk in front of the audience.

The idea behind the catwalk was to identify and understand individually the ingredients that make Cupra design unique. To illustrate their personal and individual attitudes, each avatar represented a value that makes Cupra a brand loved by some, but not liked by everybody, including a rebellious spirit that challenges the status quo; the spirit of the Tribe inviting drivers to be one of us; and the obsession that impulses the brand to keep improving every day.

SOURCE: SEAT