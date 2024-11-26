Cupra Terramar lighting technology: Behind the gaze of the Cupra Terramar

Beyond the distinctive design of the Cupra Terramar’s headlights lies cutting-edge technology with top-level lighting performance

If there’s one thing that distinguishes the Cupra Terramar and makes it easily recognisable, even in the dark of night, that’s its eyes. The brand’s unmistakable three-triangle light signature shines brightly and stands out from the crowd, illuminating the road ahead. Over and above their design, these headlamps are the result of painstaking research and development work that positions the model as a top-of-the-range vehicle. “With its 25,000 pixels and high-definition Matrix LED Ultra technology, the Cupra Terramar has achieved the highest standards of light output” explains Magnolia Paredes, head of Lighting Electronic Development at Cupra. These are the keys behind the Cupra Terramar’s gaze.

Cutting-edge precision. One of the biggest innovations is the automatic Glare-free High Beam function, which detects oncoming traffic or cars in front and shields them to prevent glare, all without reducing visibility on other areas of the road. “Our technology works with millimetre precision thanks to the compartmentalisation of the light emitted by the LEDs into twelve separate segments” says Maite París, head of Headlight Development at Cupra. “Starting at 30 km/h and with the high beam activated and in automatic mode, these light sectors intelligently regulate themselves and switch off independently, adapting to the needs of the road”she adds. In the precise location where the system detects another user, this creates a shadow that eliminates glare while still lighting up the surrounding areas.

Technology for enhanced safety. Equipped with high-definition technology, the low beams offer further innovative lighting functions. For example, on roads with more than three lanes, the Lane Light Basic Function comes into play. “It focuses extra light on your lane and defines it by adapting to the layout of the road to make night driving easier” says Magnolia. Meanwhile, the Lane Line Indicator Function aims to facilitate lane changes, “with a more powerful line of light on one side or the other, synchronised with the indicator signals to make other drivers better aware of your intention to change lanes” says Maite. But the driving assistance of the headlights doesn’t end there: “There’s also a Lane Change Assist, which works in coordination with the car’s Side Assist” explains Magnolia. “It shines a dimmer line of light on the side where it detects another vehicle, to alert the driver that they cannot make a lane change at that moment” she adds. This function is coupled with a warning display in the exterior mirror.

Ready for any situation. Other lighting innovations range from the Coming/Leaving Home Ceremonies, which project animations onto the surface in front of the vehicle when opening and closing the door, to the Orientation Light Basic Function, which displays lines on the ground that correspond to the vehicle’s width, making it easier for the driver to navigate very narrow roads. “It also has a Hazard Warning when going over 65 km/h with an outside temperature below 4ºC”says Magnolia. With this automatic function, “the car projects the symbol of a snowflake on the road supplemented by a pop-up displayed in the instrument cluster that warns of the risk of icy roads” concludes Maite.

The Cupra Terramar is equipped with all these breakthroughs in lighting technology, and they’ll soon also be available on the new Cupra Leon and Formentor.

SOURCE: Cupra