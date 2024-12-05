Cupra opens its 10th Cupra City Garage in Istanbul, concluding an historic year for the brand

Located in the vibrant maritime district of Galataport, the space blends Cupra’s Mediterranean roots with Istanbul’s unique mix of European and Asian cultures

Cupra continues its globalisation with the opening of its 10th Cupra City Garage in the vibrant Galataport district of Istanbul. Located by the shores of the Bosphorus, one of the trendiest areas of the city, the first Cupra City Garage in Türkiye blends the brand’s Mediterranean roots with Istanbul’s unique mix of European and Asian cultures.

In an event held yesterday evening, Cupra also celebrated the Turkish launch of its latest hero, the Cupra Terramar. The sporty SUV, recently shortlisted for the European Car of the Year 2025 Award, brings Cupra upmarket and will play a key role in the continued success of the brand.

“Cupra has become the fastest growing brand in Europe. Following our vision of inspiring the world from Barcelona, Cupra continues to extend our global footprint. The opening of our 10th City Garage in Istanbul is a milestone that proves our ambition to take Cupra to the heart of the world’s most dynamic cities. We want this space to become a cultural hub and a meeting point for our Cupra Tribe,” said Wayne Griffiths, CEO of Cupra. “The opening of the Istanbul Cupra City Garage, together with the market launch of the Cupra Terramar, are a great ending to an historic year for Cupra. Our ambition is to sell 10,000 cars this year in Türkiye- Cupra’s biggest market outside of Europe and one that will play a strategic role in our international expansion,” he added.

Yesterday’s event not only celebrated the launch of the Cupra Terramar but also introduced popular Turkish actor Furkan Andıç as the latest member of the Cupra Tribe.

Cupra’s hub between cultures

The Istanbul Cupra City Garage has been created to become a landmark destination in the city, a place to encourage creativity, collaboration and forge deep connections with the CUPRA Tribe.

“As Cupra’s largest market outside of Europe, we are very proud that our country is home to the 10th CUPRA City Garage,” said Anil Gürsoy, General Manager of Cupra Türkiye. “With this new City Garage, we aim to become an integral part of Istanbul’s cultural and artistic scene while contributing to the growth of our brand,” he added.

With a ground floor representing an extension of Istanbul’s street and coffee culture – including a drinks area and a multifunctional second floor – its location by the Galataport ferry terminal positions the City Garage in one of the most bustling areas of the city.

The unique design of the space merge Mediterranean, Turkish, and Cupra styles, with a suspended sculpture evoking Istanbul’s cable bridge, while the urban wall symbolises the link between European and Asian cultures. The brand’s copper signature represents connectivity and electrification, while concrete columns, industrial lamps, metallic shelving, and raw ceilings highlight the brand’s distinct character.

A new success for Cupra’s global expansion

With the opening of its 10th Cupra City Garage, Istanbul joins Mexico City, Milan, Munich, Lisbon, Rotterdam, Sydney, Berlin, Paris, and Madrid. With this new space, Cupra reinforces its presence in the heart of the most iconic cities and concludes a landmark year.

During 2024, the brand completed the first phase of its most ambitious product offensive with the arrival of the first two new heroes for the new era, the Cupra Tavascan and Cupra Terramar. Together with the redesigned Cupra Formentor and CUPRA Leon, the brand surpassed 750,000 cars sold since its launch and recorded its best-ever first nine months, delivering 179,100 cars – up 5.3% compared to the same period in 2023.

With the opening of this new City Garage, Cupra continues to expand its global ambition as it progresses towards its entry into the US market by 2030.

SOURCE: Seat