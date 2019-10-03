CUPRA goes sky high on a Paris rooftop race

After presenting the CUPRA Tavascan Concept at the Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA), CUPRA headed to Paris to organise a very special driving event. The brand set up a race track on a rooftop in Paris and named the unique event “CUPRA: THE ROOFTOP DRIVING EXPERIENCE”. The rooftop of the Expo Porte de Versailles Parc des Expositions exhibition centre was the backdrop of the first high-rise speed loop ever set up in the French capital. All guests had the chance to enjoy the 300 hp of the CUPRA Ateca and a unique immersive experience with panoramic views of the Eiffel Tower. With this event, CUPRA took its racing DNA to new heights in the city of Paris. The brand’s five models and prototypes were present at the two-day event – the Leon CUPRA, CUPRA Ateca, CUPRA e-Racer and the CUPRA Formentor and CUPRA Tavascan concept cars. The new brand ambassador, Mattias Ekström, did not want to miss out on this celebration of speed either and harnessed the 247 km/h top speed of the CUPRA Ateca in the Parisian sky. A growing brand

Barely a year and a half old, CUPRA has become one of the fastest growing car brands in Europe. In the first eight months of 2019 it sold 17,100 cars, a figure that represents a 70% growth compared to the same period the year before. CUPRA CEO Wayne Griffiths points to the following keys to success: “The first CUPRA model, the CUPRA Ateca, has boosted sales of the brand with close to 7,500 units sold since its market launch. Our European offensive is proving to be successful, and France is a case in point, where our sales have doubled in 2019 compared to the previous year.” CUPRA posted a 166% growth in France in the first eight months of 2019, making it one of the five fastest growing countries for the brand. Germany continues to spearhead CUPRA’s main markets with more than 7,200 units sold, followed by the UK and Spain. Furthermore, Switzerland and Austria also stand out for their triple-digit growth so far this year.