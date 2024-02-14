Cummins launches exchange offer for separation of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc.

Today, Cummins Inc. (“Cummins”) announced that it will commence an exchange offer to fully split off its remaining interest in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (“Atmus”)

Today, Cummins Inc. (“Cummins”) announced that it will commence an exchange offer to fully split off its remaining interest in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (“Atmus”). In May 2023, Atmus completed its initial public offering where 19.5%, or 16,243,070 shares, of Atmus’ common stock was sold, with Cummins retaining the remaining 80.5% of Atmus’ common stock. Through the planned exchange offer, Cummins shareholders will have the option to exchange all, some or none of their shares of Cummins common stock for shares of Atmus common stock, subject to the terms of the exchange offer. The exchange offer is expected to be tax-free for U.S. Federal income tax purposes, except with respect to cash received in lieu of a fractional share.

“This separation will create value for both Cummins and Atmus, allowing Cummins to continue its focus on key strategic initiatives and innovating in both core and new technologies, while allowing the filtration business the ability to operate and grow with flexibility,” said Cummins Chair and CEO Jennifer Rumsey. “Leveraging its advanced filtration technologies and capabilities, Atmus is well positioned to grow into new markets and help both existing and new customers be successful. We believe now is the right time to distribute our Atmus shares, and we are confident that the share exchange is the appropriate path forward to bring the greatest value to shareholders. I am excited to see what the future holds for the company.”

The exchange offer is expected to permit Cummins shareholders to exchange all or a portion of their shares of Cummins common stock for shares of Atmus common stock at a 7% discount, subject to an upper limit of 13.3965 shares of Atmus common stock for each share of Cummins common stock tendered and accepted in the exchange offer. If the upper limit is not in effect, tendering shareholders are expected to receive approximately $107.53 of Atmus common stock for every $100 of Cummins common stock tendered.

SOURCE: Cummins