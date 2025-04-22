Crafting the era, sharing the success | JAC Motors makes a prominent debut at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show

On April 23rd, the 2025 Shanghai International Auto Show officially commenced with significant anticipation

On April 23rd, the 2025 Shanghai International Auto Show officially commenced with significant anticipation. JAC Motors, under the theme of “Crafting the Era, Sharing the Success” presented a range of innovative achievements. Two prototype vehicles based on the globally advanced DEFINE platform made their first appearance, and the inaugural model of the ultra-luxury brand MAEXTRO, the MAEXTRO S800, was unveiled for evaluation at the JAC booth. Additionally, other notable products, including the Refine RF8 and the T9 PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), were showcased concurrently.

During the event, JAC Motors conducted a formal cooperation signing ceremony with leading academician teams and key partners within the supply chain ecosystem. Together, they aim to establish a research institute dedicated to advancing intelligent vehicle technologies and open a new era in this field.

With safety and intelligence as its foundation, the DEFINE prototype car is officially introduced to the global audience.

In 2025, JAC Motors has remained committed to transitioning towards intelligent new energy vehicles, adopting a user-centric approach and pursuing high-quality development. Through its dedication to craftsmanship excellence, JAC Motors aims to establish itself as a world-class brand, fulfilling the aspirations of global users for an enhanced automotive lifestyle.

During this auto exhibition, two highly experiential DEFINE co-creation prototype vehicles were officially unveiled. These prototypes serve as the flagship models of the DEFINE platform, with safety and intelligence at their core. From the perspectives of sports performance and spatial design, they push the boundaries of the DEFINE platform, catering to both the sedan and SUV markets. Additionally, based on these two major global categories—sedans and SUVs—they lay the foundation for the design principles of future product lines.

The DEFINE-S retains the supercar design elements of the original DEFINE concept car, equipped with a pre-configured 1000V high-voltage platform that powers three motors to deliver a combined output of 590kW, achieving a 0-100km/h acceleration time of 2.3 seconds. Coupled with the advanced FAEB forward emergency braking system and high-performance braking technology, it delivers an exhilarating driving experience while ensuring uncompromised safety.

The DEFINE-X carries forward the rugged yet fluid aesthetic philosophy of the concept car, creating an extraordinary sense of volume and fluidity while highlighting the digital interaction appeal of next-generation intelligent vehicles. Featuring the latest version of the Autonomous Driving System (ADS) and incorporating the flexible integration of global intelligent technologies, it enhances travel comfort and convenience without compromising safety.

Drawing on six decades of in-depth chassis technology expertise, the DEFINE-X is equipped with the “ICDC All-Domain By-Wire Intelligent Chassis,” which is powered by Huawei technology. This advanced chassis system enables a four-wheel vector response time of within 100 milliseconds, facilitating smooth lateral parking maneuvers. Furthermore, with the industry’s largest 12° rear-wheel steering angle, the vehicle can adeptly execute the “crab walk” driving mode.

Through an expanded design approach, the DEFINE-X also offers users versatile exterior spaces for both journeys and campsite use, thereby enhancing the overall travel experience.

Additionally, as a strategically significant model meticulously developed by JAC Motors for the new energy pickup truck era, the T9 PHEV embodies the concept of “all-scenario high performance.” Equipped with the industry-leading 4-speed DHT (Dedicated Hybrid Transmission), it is paired with a high-efficiency engine and a large-capacity battery pack, delivering a combined range exceeding 1,000 kilometers. This innovation addresses the market need for a vehicle that integrates both performance and practicality.

The Refine RF8 custom-modified variant reestablishes the benchmark for high-end MPVs through comprehensive customization. It features deep integration with the Huawei in-vehicle system, incorporating a 23.5-inch AR-HUD and a 7-inch floating screen to enable intelligent interaction throughout the vehicle. This model converts mobile travel into a value-driven experiential scenario, elevating every journey into a luxurious and dignified ritual for both physical and mental indulgence.

The collaboration between JAC Group and Huawei is gaining momentum, while the MAEXTRO S800 is redefining the landscape of high-end luxury vehicles.

The MAEXTRO S800, the first model of the ultra-luxury brand MAEXTRO jointly created by JAC Group and Huawei, made its debut at the JAC booth at this year’s Shanghai Auto Show and began its appreciation tour. This marks a new pattern in luxury auto market.

As a flagship model of the new era, the launch of the MAEXTRO S800 is not only a significant achievement of the in-depth cooperation between JAC Group and Huawei, but also marks the reshaping of the market landscape of million-yuan luxury cars in China.

The manufacturing process of the MAEXTRO S800 is regarded as a benchmark in the industry. To ensure high-quality production of the product, JAC Group and Huawei jointly built the MAEXTRO Super Factory. The factory is equipped with over 1,500 intelligent robots, achieving 100% full automation in key processes such as connection, painting, and gluing. At the same time, it widely introduces artificial intelligence technology, setting up 86 quality review nodes and over 25,000 quality control points, establishing a comprehensive, traceable, and real-time quality management system, thus ensuring the ultra-luxurious quality of the product.

Through the deep integration of industry, academia, and research, JAC has played a pivotal role in propelling China’s automotive industry to new heights.

In the context of the dual transformations towards intelligence and carbon neutrality, JAC Group, acting as an ecological integrator, is dedicated to establishing core competencies for sustainable development.

During the auto show, the signing ceremony held at JAC booth with academician teams and supply chain partners emerged as a key highlight of the event. JAC will collaborate extensively with the teams led by Academician Zhong Zhihua (AI + automotive domain), Academician Li Yadong (single-atom technology), Academician Xiang Changle (low-altitude unmanned intelligent equipment), and Academician Su Donglin (electromagnetic safety). Additionally, JAC will jointly establish a research institute with five leading supply chain partners: Baosteel, Yanfeng International, CATL, Schaeffler, and ZF.

At the event, representatives from the academician teams and industrial chain partners officially entered into cooperation agreements with JAC Group, collectively paving the way for a new era in intelligent connected vehicles.

JAC Group will regard the DEFINE platform as a new starting point, leverage its 60-year heritage as the cornerstone of craftsmanship, and with an open and inclusive mindset, collaborate with global users and partners to jointly create a new chapter of development in the field of intelligent new energy.

SOURCE: JAC Motors