COVID-19: Renault Trucks interrupts the activity of its plants in France

   March 17, 2020

In order to protect its employees and contribute to the measures requested by the French government to limit the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, the truck manufacturer Renault Trucks has announced the exceptional closure of its four production sites until further notice.

The Renault Trucks production sites in Lyon, Bourg-en-Bresse, Blainville-sur-Orne and Limoges, which have 4,500 employees, will be closed until further notice, depending on the development of the health situation.

For employees of sales and research & development entities, the company has implemented a home office protocol in order to guarantee business continuity.

Because the role of transporters is essential to supply healthcare establishments and essential businesses, the 24/7 breakdown service and repair workshops will continue to operate.

SOURCE: Renault Trucks

