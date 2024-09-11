Covestro to collaborate with Li Auto on advanced, sustainable material solutions for next-gen vehicles

Joint innovation platform with leading Chinese EV maker intended

The automotive industry is undergoing a profound transformation driven by electrification, autonomous driving and the shift towards a circular economy. Responding to these trends, materials manufacturer Covestro has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Li Auto, a leading Chinese electric vehicle maker, to cooperate in developing cutting-edge material solutions for future-oriented applications while enhancing circularity and reducing carbon emissions across the automotive value chain.

“We are excited to partner with Li Auto and support their pursuit of intelligence and electrification in automobiles,” said Guido Naberfeld, Senior Vice President, Head of Sales and Market Development Mobility at Covestro, during the MOU signing event at Covestro’s integrated production site in Shanghai. “By leveraging our expertise in engineering plastics and circular solutions, we aim to enable innovative future-oriented mobility solutions and reshape automotive material cycles, driving the industry towards a smarter and more circular economy.”

Under the MOU, Covestro and Li Auto will establish a “Joint Innovation Platform” to drive the development and application of more sustainable engineering plastics with alternative feedstocks, such as bio-waste and recycled sources, across various automotive components. Key initiatives will involve integrating materials attributed with bio-circular content through mass balancing into automotive lighting, functional interior and exterior parts, and smart system components. The two sides also agreed to explore innovative processes and business models for using recycled lighting materials in new automotive parts together with value chain partners.

Under the joint platform, the two sides also seek to deepen their collaboration in developing lighting, smart systems, and thermal management solutions. This will include high-performance optical-grade materials, smart surface technologies and thermally conductive solutions.

“Li Auto is dedicated to implementing the ‘Smart + Electric’ strategy with innovative materials and designs, aiming to offer users a safer, more comfortable, convenient and refined travel experience,” said Liao Mengjun, Vice President of R&D Operations at Li Auto. “Our partnership with Covestro will expedite our exploration in advanced materials, supporting the ongoing enhancement of user product demands.”

During the event, the two parties also unveiled two jointly-developed, industry-leading materials: innovative light-diffusing and infrared-transparent Makrolon® polycarbonates. The light-diffusing polycarbonate allows for a more refined and evenly-distributed illumination effect for smart headlights. Meanwhile, the new infrared-transparent polycarbonate achieves a high transmittance of over 85 percent in the near-infrared spectrum. Compared to conventional black polycarbonate, which absorbs solar energy across the entire spectrum, this new material significantly enhances the light aging resistance of components, contributing to greater durability for the smart headlights of Li Auto.

SOURCE: Covestro