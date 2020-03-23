Covestro postpones Annual General Meeting

Due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) in Germany, Covestro AG will not be able to hold its Annual General Meeting at the World Conference Center Bonn on April 17, 2020, as convened. This was decided by the Board of Management on Sunday.

The health of employees, shareholders and service providers involved takes absolute priority. By postponing a meeting with physical presence, Covestro would like to actively contribute to the slowing down of the spread of the coronavirus. In addition, the city of Bonn has prohibited all events of any kind for an unlimited period of time. In view of the current course of the wave of the infection, it cannot be assumed with sufficient certainty that this legal situation will change by April 17, 2020.

As a result of the cancellation of the Annual General Meeting on the original date, the resolution on the use of the distributable profit 2019 and consequently, the payout of the dividend, among other things, will be postponed.

The Annual General Meeting shall be scheduled to take place on a new date within the first eight months of the current financial year as stipulated by the German Stock Corporation Act. Covestro AG will inform its shareholders as well as the public of the next steps in due course.

SOURCE: Covestro