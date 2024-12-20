Covestro and China’s GAC join forces to pioneer material solutions for flying cars

Strategic collaboration agreement signed for joint innovation

Materials manufacturer Covestro has formed a partnership with GOVY Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. (GAC), to jointly drive innovation in materials for flying cars, more specifically in ‘electric vertical takeoff and landing’ (eVTOL) aircraft. This collaboration aims to accelerate the commercialization of cutting-edge material solutions that enable more efficient and sustainable urban air mobility.

Covestro is one of eight companies, including partners from the fields of AI, information technology for low-altitude aviation and carbon fiber composite materials, to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GOVY, a newly established subsidiary of GAC dedicated to the development of eVTOL aircraft. As a key partner in this ambitious project, Covestro brings its unique expertise in high-performance materials and sustainable solutions for the advancement of next-generation flying cars.

“Our collaboration with GAC represents a significant step forward in transforming urban air mobility. By leveraging Covestro’s expertise in sustainable and innovative materials, and GAC’s visionary leadership in flying car development, we are poised to create solutions that redefine the possibilities of urban transport,” said Lily Wang, President of the Engineering Plastics Business Entity at Covestro.

“We are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and bringing the future of mobility closer to reality,” said Su Qingpeng, General Manager of GOVY. “Partnering with Covestro and other industry leaders allows us to accelerate the development of our flying cars, creating safe, more sustainable, and groundbreaking transportation solutions for urban environments.”

China is making significant strides in the development of eVTOL aircraft, leveraging its advancements in battery technology to integrate these innovations into urban transportation systems. This strategic focus is driven by the potential of eVTOL vehicles to alleviate urban congestion, reduce pollution, and enhance connectivity, aligning with consumer desires for efficient transportation and the government’s goals for technological innovation and sustainable urban development. These vehicles are designed for short-distance urban travel, with current models offering ranges suitable for inter-city commutes.

Under the agreement, Covestro and GOVY will collaborate on several priority areas. Key initiatives will include developing innovative polycarbonate glazing solutions to reduce vehicle weight while maintaining high performance and safety standards, and exploring materials for smart and efficient lighting systems tailored to the unique requirements of eVTOL aircraft. The collaboration will also address high-performance materials that enable seamless integration of smart systems and components. A strong emphasis will be placed on low-carbon solutions, utilizing materials with attributed bio-circular content and recycled feedstocks to reduce emissions across the vehicles’ lifecycle.

At the signing ceremony, a demo flying car was unveiled, featuring an impressive range of 200 kilometers in just 40 minutes. This prototype showcases a hybrid design that integrates both fixed-wing and rotary-wing capabilities, combining the efficiency of conventional airplane-like forward flight with the vertical takeoff and landing versatility of helicopters. Pre-order of such models will begin in 2025, heralding a new era in personal and urban transportation.

SOURCE: Covestro