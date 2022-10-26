Continental Tyre Group Ltd receives RoSPA Gold Award for health and safety achievements

Continental Tyre Group Ltd has received an internationally recognised health and safety award, commissioned by RoSPA.

Continental Tyre Group Ltd based in West Drayton, is celebrating after landing an internationally recognised award for demonstrating high health and safety standards.

Continental Tyre Group Ltd has received a RoSPA Gold Health and Safety Award for working hard to ensure its staff all get home safely to their families at the end of every working day.

Organisations receiving a RoSPA Award are recognised as being world-leaders in health and safety practice. Every year, nearly 2,000 entrants vie to achieve the highest possible accolade in what is the UK’s longest-running H&S industry awards.

Stewart Jackson, Supply Chain Director at Continental Tyres said: “Continental is immensely proud to receive the RoSPA Gold Award, building on our silver accreditation, awarded last year. Health and safety practices are integral to all areas of Continental’s operations, so adhering to the guidelines set out by RoSPA is something that everyone at Continental takes incredibly seriously. We share our success not only within the Continental family, but alongside our fellow award winners who strive to maximise safety in the workplace.”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s Achievements Director, said: “This is a fantastic and well-deserved accomplishment. All our award entrants demonstrate their unwavering commitment and passion for keeping people safe at work. By receiving this recognition Continental Tyre Group Ltd join like-minded businesses and organisations worldwide, who represent the very best in their approach to Health and Safety. I would like to add my personal thanks for all the work that it has taken to secure this well-deserved award – congratulations to all those involved, who champion and drive up Health and Safety standards every day. You are a fantastic example to others in your sector.”

For more information about the RoSPA Awards visit www.rospa.com/awards

SOURCE: Continental Tyre Group Ltd