Continental supplies premium tires as original equipment for the new all-electric Kia EV6

PremiumContact 6 and CrossContact RX tires equipped with Continental’s ContiSilent technology chosen as original equipment for the Kia EV6

For its new, all-electric EV6, Kia relies ex works on Continental’s extensive expertise in tires specifically designed to meet the needs of electric vehicles. As a result, the tire specialist supplies two types of premium tires to Kia plants: the PremiumContact 6 and the CrossContact RX. In numerous countries, owners of the Kia EV6 can also choose from a wide range of test winning premium Continental replacement tires for summer, winter and all-season use, for example the AllSeasonContact.

Specially engineered for safe and comfortable driving, the PremiumContact 6 tires offer low rolling resistance, thus helping the Kia EV6 to achieve even greater range. The special tread compound used in PremiumContact 6 tires is optimized for safety and wet-road braking performance, and the tire’s design ensures maximum cornering stability and lateral force transmission. The asymmetric circumferential grooves used on PremiumContact 6 contribute to highly responsive handling and excellent steering precision on both dry and wet roads. Underscoring this fact, the version of the PremiumContact 6 used on the Kia EV6 earned the top rating for wet grip (Label A) classified under the EU’s tire labeling system.

With the CrossContact RX, Continental has developed a crossover performance tire that is characterized by its braking and handling properties – also in rough terrain. The tire’s special tread pattern provides added protection against rock and stone damage, while its sidewalls are designed for highly responsive and precise steering.

Kia EV6 rolling off the production line on tires equipped with ContiSilent technology

The versions of the PremiumContact 6 and CrossContact RX chosen for use in the Kia EV6 are both equipped with ContiSilent technology. For an even quieter driving experience, ContiSilent reduces the sound components of rolling noise perceived as particularly annoying in the vehicle interior by up to nine dB. This is made possible by a layer of vibration-dampening polyurethan foam bonded to the inner surface of the tire. ContiSilent is compatible with all commercially available rims and in no way compromises performance, mileage, durability or top speed. Electrically powered vehicles like the EV6 generate much less noise than their combustion-engine counterparts.

Replacement winter and all-season tires available

When winter approaches, owners of the Kia EV6 can fit their vehicles with Continental’s WinterContact TS 850 P. Thanks to the tire’s numerous tread blocks and longitudinal sipes, EV6 drivers can benefit from improved traction and shorter braking distances on snow.

The AllSeasonContact is an all-season tire suitable for the EV6. Thanks to the tire’s high-silica compound and various resins, it delivers particularly high performance under both wet and wintry conditions. The AllSeasonContact not only offers very good grip on cold and wet or snow-covered roads, but also a high degree of summer driving safety plus low rolling resistance. For instance, in a comprehensive test of all-season tires by German automotive magazine Auto Zeitung in September of 2021 (issue 19/21), the AllSeasonContact took first place.

SOURCE: Continental