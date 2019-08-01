Continental Structural Plastics acquires AMI Stamping, Manchester operations

Continental Structural Plastics (CSP), a global leader in highly-engineered, composite vehicle components, announced today it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of the stamping operations of AMI, Manchester, Michigan. This acquisition includes AMI’s 90,000 square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility in Manchester, Michigan.

AMI handles a broad range metal stamping projects, as well as providing in-house engineering support, production welded parts and light assembly. Press sizes at the Manchester facility range from 32 to 600 tons. AMI Manchester, which currently has 70 employees, also has a full-service die maintenance department, including a wire electrical discharge machine and sinker electrical discharge machine.

“CSP currently purchases a variety of stamped metal parts necessary to complete the assembly of a number of components,” said the company’s CEO Steve Rooney. “This acquisition allows us to bring these stamping operations in-house, securing our supply of needed parts and protecting our ability to provide on-going, uninterrupted shipments to our customer base.”

Under the terms of the agreement, the AMI Manchester facility will be rebranded as CSP Stamping, (legal name Continental Structural Plastics Manchester, LLC) and will operationally become part of CSP, which is wholly owned by Teijin.

SOURCE: Continental Structural Plastics