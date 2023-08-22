Continental at the IAA Mobility 2023: New horsepower for the mobility of the future

Safe and sustainable brake systems

Brakes remain one of the most important safety features in vehicles. They not only have to contribute to driving safety in hazardous circumstances, but they must also enhance vehicle efficiency. In other words, they must help to reduce CO 2 emissions and particle emissions (in the case of friction brakes). At the IAA MOBILITY, Continental will present its roadmap for future brake systems that increase safety and sustainability in equal measure.

One example is a semi-dry brake system, which uses “dry” electromechanical brakes on the rear axle that do not require brake fluid. The advantage for automotive manufacturers is that there is no need to fill and bleed the brake system during production. What is more, this reduces the amount of hazardous old brake fluid that has to disposed of properly after every change by many millions of liters.

SPACE D design concept for wellness in the vehicle

The trend of cocooning emphasizes the importance of our homes as places of retreat, safety and comfort, with a big part of this being sustainable and convenient solutions. Wellness is set to play a major role in vehicle interiors as well, transforming vehicles into a new space to live in and enjoy. At the exhibition in Munich, Continental will offer a glimpse into the interior space of autonomous mobility with its SPACE D design concept. The “D” in the name “SPACE D” stands for the high design standards of this visionary concept.

Also on show will be the surface materials Benova Eco Protect, which makes a lasting visual impression and is certified with the PETA label for vegan products, Acella, which is especially sustainable thanks to its bio-based raw materials and recycled content, as well as being highly customizable, and Xpreshn Hylite Concept, a translucent surface material that allows for new designs and functions. With their sustainability, attractive and natural design and versatile technology, these surfaces take comfort and driving to a whole new level.

Enhanced sustainability on the road thanks to Continental tires

The UltraContact NXT shows how quickly sustainable products at Continental are going into production and onto the road.Continental first unveiled the most sustainable production tire in the industry at its TechShow this summer. Comprising up to 65 percent renewable, recycled and mass balance-certified materials, the UltraContact NXT combines a high share of sustainable materials with maximum safety. Production of the tire started in July, and all 19 sizes are now available to buy. They also have the highest possible rating (“A”) of the EU tire label in the categories of rolling resistance, wet braking and exterior noise.

Continental’s exceptional materials expertise is also reflected in a new concept tire that the company will present to the public for the first time at the IAA MOBILITY, with a focus on particularly energy-efficient urban driving.

SOURCE: Continental