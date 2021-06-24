Commuting less? Ford teams up with pay-as-you-drive car insurance provider that could save drivers money

Ford now is working with U.K.-based based provider By Miles, with the aim of saving money for those no longer making a daily commute

Working from home has become the norm for many of us, with a significant number of people expected to adopt hybrid working practices in the future. In the U.K. alone, it has been reported that working from home has accounted for a 885-million-kilometre reduction in the distance drivers travelled per week. 2

Distance travelled is a key consideration for insurers. Ford now is working with U.K.-based based provider By Miles, with the aim of saving money for those no longer making a daily commute and those commuting less. Making use of connected vehicle data from their vehicles, Ford customers could benefit from a pay-per-drive approach with potential associated savings.

“The way we travel has undergone a huge shift that could well have a long-lasting impact. We want to champion the changing needs of drivers who continue to work from home,” said Mark Harvey, director, Enterprise Connectivity, Ford of Europe. “Working with By Miles, we aim to use connected vehicle data to help deliver a full suite of innovative new products and services for our customers.”

Insurance products that take into account actual – rather than projected – distance travelled often rely on the installation of a plug-in device. For Ford and By Miles customers, information will instead come directly from the vehicle’s embedded modem, FordPass Connect. No additional device is required. 3

Customers sign up online and the policy is activated by simply accepting a prompt on the in-vehicle screen to share their distance data. Owners are empowered to manage their vehicle data sharing and can control who their vehicle data is shared with and for which purposes.

According to financial review website Finder, 51 per cent of consumers could save £257.97 on their car insurance by getting a policy with By Miles. 1

“The way insurance used to work may not work for everybody. Whatever the new normal looks like, it’s clear that drivers’ needs are changing quickly – and people want fairer, more flexible cover that reflects that,” said James Blackham, CEO and founder, By Miles. “We’re delighted that our pay-by-mile collaboration with Ford will offer drivers a seamless, connected alternative to traditional car insurance.”

The collaboration with By Miles, which fully launches later this year, is one of the first of several partnerships to be announced across Europe that will be enabled by Ford’s connected vehicle technology.

Ford last year made a range of connected vehicle services complimentary for customers across Europe. Ford Power-Up software updates, available to hundreds of thousands of connected Ford vehicles this year – and to 33 million vehicles globally by 2028 – deliver performance and quality updates, as well as new features such as SecuriAlert.

1 Saving calculated by Finder, based on January 2021 data for representative savings, 51 per cent of customers could save £257.97. (The figure is the difference between the cheapest price found on Seopa Ltd’s comparison site and the average of the five next cheapest prices quoted. Exact savings will depend on your circumstances and how you chose your current insurer.)

2 https://www.bymiles.co.uk/insure/magazine/uk-drivers-have-cut-550-million-miles-a-week-by-working-from-home/

3 FordPass Connect (optional on select vehicles), the FordPass smartphone app, and complimentary connected services are required for remote features (see FordPass terms for details). Connected services and features depend on compatible partner network availability. Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features. Connected service excludes Wi-Fi hotspot

SOURCE: Ford