Commercial Vehicle Group announces participation in triennial CONEXPO-CON/AGG show

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “CVG”) (NASDAQ: CVGI), a leading supplier of fully-integrated system solutions for the global commercial vehicle market, announced today that it will participate in the triennial CONEXPO-CON/AGG show to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 10-14, 2020.

CVG will display products from its seating and electrical product lines. In accordance with the theme of the show, CVG’s showcase will put an emphasis on its KAB brand construction seat offerings. The ‘SCIOX’ range is one of CVG’s latest new product introductions. It was designed and engineered based on extensive research to create a seat range that offers the best value solution with premium durability and superior comfort.

Tim West, Sr. Director and Product Line Manager, commented, “We are extremely grateful to once again attend the CONEXPO-CON/AGG show. CVG uses the opportunity to share our latest products and ideas with the industry. The scale of the show allows our team to meet with several core customers to receive valuable feedback and collaborate on how to achieve common objectives.”

Show attendees are invited to visit CVG booth number S-84907 in the south hall.

Source: COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP