CNH Industrial reports 2020 first quarter consolidated revenues of $5.5 billion, net loss of $54 million and net debt of industrial activities at $2.3 billion. Available liquidity at $9.9 billion as of March 31, 2020

CNH Industrial reports 2020 first quarter consolidated revenues of $5.5 billion, net loss of $54 million and net debt of industrial activities at $2.3 billion. Available liquidity at $9.9 billion as of March 31, 2020 Consolidated revenues of $5.5 billion in the first quarter of 2020, down 15% compared to the first quarter of 2019 (down 13% at constant currency)