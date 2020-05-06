CNH Industrial reports 2020 first quarter consolidated revenues of $5.5 billion, net loss of $54 million and net debt of industrial activities at $2.3 billion. Available liquidity at $9.9 billion as of March 31, 2020

Consolidated revenues of $5.5 billion in the first quarter of 2020, down 15% compared to the first quarter of 2019 (down 13% at constant currency)

   May 6th, 2020

Financial results presented under U.S. GAAP

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

  • Consolidated revenues of $5.5 billion in the first quarter of 2020, down 15% compared to the first quarter of 2019 (down 13% at constant currency)
  • Net loss of $54 million (or $0.05 loss per share) in the first quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $264 million (or $0.19 per share) in the first quarter of 2019
  • Adjusted net loss of $66 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to adjusted net income of $248 million in the first quarter of 2019
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share was a loss of $0.06 in the first quarter of 2020 compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.18 in the first quarter of 2019

INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES

  • Net sales of $5.0 billion in the first quarter of 2020, down 17% compared to the first quarter of 2019 (down 14% on a constant currency basis), due to adverse COVID-19 impact on market conditions across all regions, coupled with previously announced actions to reduce dealer inventory levels
  • Adjusted EBIT loss of $148 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to adjusted EBIT of $278 million in the first quarter of 2019, strongly impacted by industry demand disruptions in March, negative absorption caused by plant shutdowns, and actions to lower inventory levels
  • Net debt at March 31, 2020 of $2.3 billion, an increase of $1.5 billion from December 31, 2019, as a result of seasonal working capital absorption and the adverse impact of COVID-19, partially offset by actions to reduce Company inventory and other cash preservation measures

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

Close
Close