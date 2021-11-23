Climatronic Air Care system purifies air in many ŠKODA models

Air Care system improves air quality in car’s interior

ŠKODA Climatronic air conditioners with Air Care efficiently reduce the level of particulates such as dust and pollen inside the vehicle. If the sensor detects rising levels of pollutants, the system automatically switches to air-recirculation mode to prevent outside air from entering the car. The integrated Air Quality System (AQS) with automatic recirculation mode contributes to the occupants’ health and well-being – in urban traffic as well as on longer journeys. Air Care and AQS with pollutant sensor are available for the ENYAQ iV, KAROQ, KODIAQ, OCTAVIA and SUPERB.

The Climatronic systems in ŠKODA vehicles increase the occupants’ comfort and safety. In conjunction with the Air Quality System (AQS), the Climatronic automatically switches to recirculation mode as soon as the sensors detect pollution in the outside air. The Air Care system’s highly efficient filters will then continuously purify the air inside the cabin, absorbing particles and pollen along with unpleasant odours.

The fully automatic ŠKODA AUTO Climatronic air conditioning systems are available in dual-zone and three-zone format, depending on the model and trim level. These configurations enable individual air temperature settings for the driver and front passenger, while the third zone also allows rear passengers to pre-select their preferred temperature using separate controls. Once activated, the Climatronic Air Care system thoroughly purifies the air in the cabin using multi-layered interior filters, making the journey even more pleasant – not only for allergy sufferers.

Air Care function cleans cabin air

The Climatronic Air Care system uses various sensors and an advanced activated-carbon combination filter to optimise air quality and humidity in the vehicle’s interior; it monitors not only the interior and exterior temperatures but also the temperature of the windscreen and the relative humidity. To prevent the windscreen from misting up, an air conditioning compressor is activated as needed, provided the outside temperature is not below freezing. The system switches to defrost mode, and air flows to the windscreen and the side windows. In addition, ventilation intensity is increased to dehumidify the interior air. In the process, the circulating air is repeatedly passed through a highly efficient filter system and thoroughly cleaned. The particulate, activated-carbon and allergen filters not only trap fine dust particles, soot and pollen, they also absorb unpleasant odours and remove various allergens. The Climatronic with Air Care function is available either as a standard feature or as an option for all new ŠKODA models.

Sensor detects gaseous pollutants and activates recirculation mode

In many ŠKODA models, the Air Quality System for automatic air recirculation uses an additional pollutant sensor that detects gaseous impurities such as hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxides and sulphur dioxide. If there is an increased concentration of such gases in the cabin, the air supply from outside is automatically interrupted and the system temporarily switches to recirculation mode. The system will then automatically return to fresh-air mode. Air Care and AQS with pollutant sensor are available for the ENYAQ iV, KAROQ, KODIAQ, OCTAVIA and SUPERB.

SOURCE: ŠKODA