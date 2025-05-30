Ashok Leyland secures order for 250 state-of-the-art trucks from M/s Patanjali Parivahan Private Ltd.

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced that it has bagged a prestigious order to deliver state-of-the-art trucks to M/S Patanjali Parivahan Private Ltd., a key logistics player

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced that it has bagged a prestigious order to deliver state-of-the-art trucks to M/S Patanjali Parivahan Private Ltd., a key logistics player. This milestone marks a significant step in strengthening the partnership between the two companies and reinforces Ashok Leyland’s position as a trusted mobility provider.

To mark the commencement of deliveries, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, President – MHCV, Ashok Leyland handed over the keys to the first batch of trucks to Shri Ram Bharat Ji – Founder Patanjali Parivahan Private Ltd., in the presence of senior executives from both organisations.

Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, President – MHCV, Ashok Leyland said, “We are thrilled to deliver the first batch of 1916 haulage trucks to Patanjali Parivahan Private Ltd. This partnership reflects their trust in our brand and products, reinforcing our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of customers in the dynamic commercial vehicle sector. Our relationship with Patanjali began in 2014 with the addition of 20 trucks, marking the foundation of a strong and growing collaboration. As Ashok Leyland continues to expand and lead in the commercial vehicle industry, collaborations like these pave the way for a more efficient and progressive logistics sector. The company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and offering cutting-edge technologies and outstanding customer experience.”

Shri Ram Bharat Ji Founder, Patanjali Parivahan Pvt Ltd said, “We have complete trust in the quality and performance of Ashok Leyland trucks. Their outstanding after-sales support ensures seamless operations for us, while their growing service network further enhances our capabilities. This delivery represents more than just new trucks—it signifies a deepening partnership aimed at advancing logistics efficiency. With Ashok Leyland’s dedication to innovation and our forward-thinking approach to transportation, we look forward to continued success on the road.”

Patanjali Parivahan Pvt Ltd, a leading logistics player, is one of the fastest-growing transport businesses in North India, with a fleet of approximately 1,000 trucks has placed a substantial order to Ashok Leyland’s trucks, reaffirming its trust in the brand’s cutting-edge technology, reliability, and superior service support. The first batch of 25 units of 1916 haulage trucks were delivered today, marking the beginning of this extensive fleet expansion.

This milestone reinforces Ashok Leyland’s leadership in the commercial vehicle sector, underscoring its dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and industry excellence.

SOURCE: Ashok Leyland