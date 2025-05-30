Hyundai Ioniq 9 hits the road and celebrates first delivery of its flagship electric SUV

One of the first Ioniq 9s in the country delivered in Georgia

Hyundai recently delivered one of its first-ever Ioniq 9 all-electric SUVs to customers Jennifer and Dwayne Maynard of Dalton, Georgia. The historic handoff occurred at Mountain View Hyundai in Ringgold, Georgia, marking an exciting milestone in the evolution of Hyundai’s all-electric vehicle lineup.

Previously owners of the award-winning Ioniq 5, the Maynards transitioned to the Ioniq 9, citing the vehicle’s class-leading space, advanced technology, and modern design as key reasons for their transition.

“We loved our Ioniq 5, but the Ioniq 9 offers everything we need and more for our family and our adventures,” said Jennifer Maynard. “It feels like Hyundai designed this vehicle specifically for us.”

The Ioniq 9 redefines what an electric SUV can be, blending bold aerodynamics, ultra-fast charging, and an EPA-estimated range of up to 335 miles into a spacious, tech-forward interior. Built at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA), the Ioniq 9 delivers premium comfort and innovation from the inside out.

“We are thrilled to see the Ioniq 9 begin its journey with the Maynards,” said Michael Orange, vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor America. “This moment symbolizes not just a delivery, but a commitment to innovative, sustainable, and connected driving for everyone.”

The delivery coincides with Hyundai’s national marketing campaign, “Space to Connect,” which highlights the Ioniq 9’s role in redefining family mobility and digital lifestyle integration. Building on the success of the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, the Ioniq 9 is built to belong, providing families with a versatile and stylish EV solution.

SOURCE: Hyundai