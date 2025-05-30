Lidl receives the first eActros 600 in Italy to start a new era of sustainable transport with Daimler Truck Italia and LC3 Trasporti

Lidl Italia is the first company in Italy to put the fully electric Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 on the road - in cooperation with Daimler Truck Italia and LC3 Trasporti

Lidl Italia strengthens its commitment to a responsible supply chain in freight transport: the food retailer is the first company in Italy to accept the new eActros 600 from Mercedes-Benz Trucks – a fully electric semitrailer tractor that was specially developed for CO2-free long-distance transport. This is taking place in close cooperation with Daimler Truck Italia and LC3 Trasporti and marks the start of a new chapter for climate-friendly mobility on Italy’s roads.

Italy’s first eActros 600 in the hands of customers is now delivering to Lidl branches in Trentino-South Tyrol and the Lake Garda region during the summer months. The truck is equipped with a nitrogen-cooled semitrailer and thus represents a climate-friendly transport solution for temperature-sensitive goods. The vehicle and semitrailer are also given a special paint finish that visually underlines the partnership between the three partners. LC3 Trasporti, a long-standing pioneer in sustainable logistics, has ordered a total of 30 eActros 600. In cooperation with Daimler Truck Italia and the dealership Rossi Veicoli, LC3 is thus one of the first companies in Europe to rely on a fully electric long-haul fleet – a decisive contribution to the decarbonization of the transport sector.

Luca Ros, Logistics Director at Lidl Italia, commented: “Logistics is a crucial part of our business and making it more sustainable is a must. For this reason, we have been embarking on a journey of gradual decarbonization of transport for years, which is also achieved through the choice of more sustainable means of transport. It is therefore an honor to be the first to use the new all-electric tractor unit in long-haul transport. A big thanks to our partners Daimler Truck Italia and LC3, both driven by our same sustainability values.”

Michele Ambrogi, Operations Director of LC3 Trasporti added: “We are very proud to have achieved this new milestone once again with two great partners, such as LIDL and Daimler Truck Italia. Building on these synergies, for over 15 years, we have been tracing a new path for sustainable transport, opening innovations aimed at reducing our environmental impact and harmful emissions more and more overtime, while increasingly meeting the needs of the environment and the most virtuous customers. A challenge we have been facing for a long time, from the introduction of the first LNG-powered tractors, moving from zero-impact refrigeration to nitrogen, to today’s launch of the full-electric, zero-impact long-haul solution, again the first on the Italian market. We are once again proud to pioneer a new solution that accelerates our journey towards a full green transition and greater well-being for the communities in which we operate”.

Maurizio Pompei, CEO of Daimler Truck Italia said: “Sustainable mobility is the key of our strategy and this collaboration with LC3 Trasporti and Lidl Italia is a concrete example of how we can make a difference. Our eActros 600 is a revolutionary vehicle that marks an important step in the future of logistics, and we are excited to see it in action at Lidl Italia.”

SOURCE: Daimler Truck