Citroën: With 10,000 bookings already in place, the new ë-C3 builds on the C3 success story

The C3 has dethroned the 2 CV, becoming the best-selling model in Citroën's history with more than 5.6 million units produced

On 17 October, Citroën surprised by unveiling of the new ë-C3. It is the first electric car of the B-segment produced in Europe to offer a concrete solution to the accessibility issue without compromising. It has already captivated over 10,000 customers. A success story that crowns a model that is already the best-selling in Citroën’s history, with more than 5.6 million units sold.

With each new generation, the C3 stood out from the crowd. From the “bubble” silhouette of the first generation, to the Zenith windscreen of the second, and then the crossover character of the latest. A character that has established it as the best-selling Citroën of all time, dethroning the iconic 2 CV. Launched in 2002, the C3 has sold more than 5.6 million units, while 5.1 million 2 CVs were produced in its 41-year career, this year being its 75th birthday.

The 4th generation of C3 promises to build on this fantastic story. Citroën started with a blank sheet of paper to upend market practices. Its philosophy matches that of its illustrious ancestor, the 2 CV. But rather than making a copy of it, it is a modern expression of it, perfectly in tune with its time.

The New ë-C3 is a game-changer: it is the only affordable electric vehicle in Europe, on sale at between €23,300 and €27,800. Furthermore, it is easy to use and versatile, and boasts an attractive style, suitable equipment and a comfortable on-board experience. An ideal combination that even before the commercial launch has already attracted more than 10,000 customers in one month in the 10 markets that launched a pre-order campaign the day after the model was revealed.

A simplified customer experience: only 2 versions are offered for booking on the brand’s website. Without having to pay a single euro, these customers have access to exclusive information – right up until the car is actually launched. They will be the first to be contacted by their dealer in early 2024 and asked to place their order, and will be among the first to take possession of their ë-C3 in the middle of the year.

The campaign is running until 31 January 2024. It can be done very simply online in just a few minutes: customers select either the “You” version for €23,300 or €99/month, or the “Max” version for €27,800 or €179/month.

The “You” version offers, at a net price of €23,300(1) or from €99 incl. VAT/month on long-term rental(2), the Citroën Advanced Comfort® suspensions, the latest technologies for driving with peace of mind with the Citroën Head up display, and My Citroën Play with Smartphone station for infotainment. It comes with a high level of standard equipment, including active safety brake, rear parking sensors, cruise control with speed limiter, active lane departure warning system, speed limit recognition, driver attention warning, air conditioning, 6 airbags, automatic lighting and LED headlights.

As for the “Max” version, which is more connected and equipped, it is available for €27,800(1) or from €179 incl. VAT/month on a long-term rental(2). It comes with Atacamite 17” alloy diamond-cut, two-tone paint with contrasted roof, decorative roof bars, and dark tinted rear windows. It also includes My Citroën Drive with a 10” touchscreen and wireless charging for smartphone, Citroën Advanced Comfort® Seats, electric folding side mirrors with defrost function, wrapped steering wheel, 60/40 folding rear seat, 3D LED rear lights, automatic air conditioning, and rear camera.

Of the 10,000 reservations recorded, 44% are for the “Max” version, while 56% are for the “You” version.

(1) The new ë-C3 is on sale at a net price, depending on its version, starting at 23,300 euros or 27,800 euros in France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, at these prices converted into zloty for Poland and 23,300 euros or 27,800 euros plus possible registration fees for Italy and Spain.

(2) Long-term rental offer with no deposit after deduction of possible state aid and subject to trade-in conditions. Details on the brand website of the 10 countries that launched a pre-order campaign.

SOURCE: Stellantis