Citroën spotlights entirely new range at Paris Motor Show 2024

Driven by the launches of the C3 and C3 Aircross, Citroën is speeding up its transformation by presenting a totally renewed and electrified range on its Paris Motor Show 2024 stand

Rarely has Citroën had so many new models to unveil on a motor show stand. In just over a year, almost 80% of Citroën’s European range will be evolving in major market segments. The Citroën stand thus expresses all the dynamism of a Brand in full revival, based on models which offer affordable mobility solutions, characterful designs and a promise of unrivalled on-board comfort – each in their own specific territories. All the models on display at the press day will feature Citroën’s new styling identity. In an automotive world that is complicated for customers, Citroën offers a simplified experience: whether it be choosing a vehicle on the internet, offering efficient electrified powertrains adapted to individual needs, or maintaining the vehicle.

With a completely renewed and electrified range, as well as innovative solutions for all segments, Citroën is asserting its role as a pioneer in the automotive sector by combining comfort, accessibility and modernity. At the Paris Motor Show 2024, the brand is highlighting a clear vision of the future of mobility, adapted to the varied needs of users, while reinforcing its human and vibrant identity.

Visitors will be welcomed to a warm and colourful stand, identifiable from afar thanks to the ‘Ami Tower’ and animated by a giant screen of over 50m2 highlighting the Brand’s new products. Every day, the stand will live to the rhythm of the Citroën studio, where interviews and podcasts will be conducted with experts, opinion leaders and journalists.

1 New C3: a future best-seller mid-launch

The public will have the opportunity to discover the New C3, which is currently being launched in Europe and has already received more than 50,000 orders. The affordable new C3 is a game-changer, offering new access to mobility with modern, attractive styling, great versatility and all the equipment expected in this segment. This 4th generation of an emblematic Citroën model offers even more on-board comfort with the adoption of Citroën Advanced Comfort® suspension, which complements the redesigned Advanced Comfort seats and the C-Zen lounge concept on the dashboard. It retains the compactness and agility of the previous version, while offering greater practicality and easier on-board access. It is available as a petrol model, a hybrid offering versatility and ease of use, and an electric version with a range of over 320km (WLTP cycle).

2 New C3 Aircross: first contact with public

The C3 Aircross, the most affordable and comfortable multi-energy compact SUV for up to 7 people, is making its first public appearance. Completely reinvented, it adopts a new technical platform, a new robust and assertive SUV attitude, and Citroën’s new styling language. It stands out for its on-board comfort, with Citroën Advanced Comfort® suspension, new Citroën Advanced Comfort® seats and C-Zen Lounge architecture with Head-Up Display. Measuring 4.39m, it offers both ease of driving and generous on-board space. Available in petrol, 136 hp hybrid and electric (for the 5-seater) versions, it meets the varied needs of families and users looking for versatility and modernity.

3 New C4: World premiere

Citroën is unveiling the new C4, changing the attitude of a major player in the compact saloon market. With this evolution, the New C4 becomes more serene and stylish than ever. It combines the dynamism of a coupé-like saloon with subtle SUV styling cues, gaining character and coherence from a new more mature and structured front end, which adopts the Brand’s new stylistic identity. At the rear, the New C4 has been reworked to offer a more fluid and balanced stance. With new Advanced Comfort® seats and a new instrument panel, it enhances the on-board comfort experience. Available in hybrid and electric versions, it offers simple and affordable solutions to facilitate the transition to electrification.

4 New C4 X: World premiere

Citroën is unveiling the new C4 X, an innovative and attractive silhouette for the European market. The new C4 X is simpler and more coherent. It boasts a sleek silhouette that houses a spacious lounge. The new C4 X combines the elegance and fluidity of a fastback, the refinement of a spacious 4-door and the attitude of an SUV. Its front end incorporates the Brand’s new codes, expressing strength and modernity. The New C4 X is an invitation to travel inside a cocoon, making every journey a moment of serenity. This feeling is reinforced by the new Citroën Advanced Comfort® seats and the new digital instrument cluster. And customers can choose the energy that best suits their needs, with efficient Hybrid and Electric offers.

5 C5 Aircross Concept: World premiere

The C5 Aircross Concept is a powerful, characterful vision of Citroën’s future SUV. It unveils a family lounge that promises distinctive comfort and space on board, conceived as a veritable sanctuary on wheels with families in mind. Its design is original and assertive, both muscular and sharp. It takes the form of a dense sculpted block, combining the simplicity of generous volumes with the energy of taut styling lines. In an SUV market which is not particularly aerodynamic, it uses a host of architectural and styling tricks to enhance its efficiency. The C5 Aircross Concept is based on the STLA Medium multi-energy platform, capable of integrating all powertrains to suit all use cases: combustion, hybrid or electric. The new model will be unveiled in 2025.

6 All-new Ami & Ami Buggy Vision: World premiere

It’s all-change for the Ami in 2025. Original, playful, cheeky and above all practical, the Ami is celebrating its 4th birthday and previewing an all-new design. Always the first to offer an affordable, easy and comfortable electric mobility solution, the distinctive Ami has changed the lives of many households by delivering greater freedom and autonomy. In 2025, it will adopt a completely new style. Its headlamps are raised to emphasise a new more mature and structured front end, while at the same time expressing a very joyful personality. Its wings will be striped in a nod to its iconic ancestor, the 2 CV. Coming to roads near you in 2025!

Presented alongside the All-New Ami, from which it takes its styling cues, the Ami Buggy Vision gives carte blanche to Citroën’s designers to dream up an ideal companion for beach activities and water sports. Presented here in a version adapted for kite surfing, this friendly adventurer features an interplay of contrasting colours and is ready to take on the trails. A clever invitation to explore the great outdoors, it features doors with hooks for securing boards, a canvas opening sunroof, notched wheels and an additional LED bar. A no-holds-barred vision of the Ami, this concept could inspire a future version.

