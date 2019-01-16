Chrysler Pacifica and Ram 1500 Named to Car and Driver’s 10Best Trucks and SUVs List

Experts at Car and Driver have named the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica and the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 to their “10Best Trucks and SUVs” list as the winners in the Van category and the Full-Size Pickup truck category, respectively.

Car and Driver evaluates each contender against its peers using a 100-point scale, basing each score on how well it meets its intended purpose, how good a value it is and how compelling it is to operate.

This is the third year in a row Pacifica has been named one of Car and Driver’s 10Best.

According to Car and Driver, “The Pacifica is the best minivan on sale today. Not only does it provide the most-comfortable way to haul the tribe across town and country, it corners with surprising confidence (for a one-box, that is) thanks to its refined chassis. And when equipped with class-exclusive Chrysler’s Stow ‘n Go seating (base and hybrid models lack this feature), it quickly converts from soccer-team shuttle to bathroom-remodeling supply hauler by allowing the second- and third-row seats to be folded into cubbies beneath the floor.”

The new 2019 Ram 1500 – the most-awarded light duty truck in America – continues its streak of award wins, taking the full-size Pickup category this year.

According to Car and Driver, “In its comfort, composure, and capability, the Ram 1500 is America at its best. In the upper trims, Laramie Longhorn and Limited, the detailing and material richness exceed not only those of any other current pickup, but the standards established by any domestic vehicle in many decades. And the Ram’s rear suspension delivers a class-leading ride with or without a trailer, smoothing out high-frequency chatter and shrugging off big impacts with ease.”

SOURCE: FCA