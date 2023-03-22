Chrysler brand brings ‘Vanlightenment’ to consumers with multimedia marketing campaign for Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid

New campaign "Vanlightenment" for the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid spans television, digital and social media, including Chrysler brand's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels

Chrysler brand is launching a new multimedia advertising campaign for the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid that comically showcases the chaotic lives that families lead, while highlighting the harmony that the minivan’s ingenious Stow ‘n Go, Stow ‘n Vac, infotainment with Amazon FireTV, and unprecedented plug-in hybrid range and fuel economy confirms Pacifica’s role as the ultimate solution for parents to achieve “Vanlightenment.”

“With this campaign, we wanted to bring a bit of light-heartedness to the daily chaos that our Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid owners may experience,” said Marissa Hunter, senior vice president of marketing, Stellantis North America. “‘Vanlightenment’ recognizes that while raising a family is a beautiful event, it often can be challenging and in need of having the right tool or in this case, the right vehicle, that can deliver a sense of peace and order.”

“The Chrysler brand is committed to delivering harmony in our customers’ driving and ownership experiences that makes their lives easier with innovative high-tech features, award-winning interior design, comfort and safety technology,” said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO – Stellantis. “The Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid are specifically designed as the ultimate family vehicle that simplifies and streamlines everyday life, offering innovative and premium seating and storage to carry everything, screens for every child and seamlessly connected infotainment and safety features.”

The premiere 30-second television spot, “Courage,” features a relatable scenario of how traveling long distances can be chaotic and stressful, especially if you have the wrong vehicle. However, “vanlightenment” is found with the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, allowing parents to have the courage and the peace of mind that their vehicle can not only go further, but also will keep their kids calm and entertained with Amazon FireTV and its premium interior.

Two additional 30-second spots are now viewable on the Chrysler brand’s official YouTube channel

SOURCE: Stellantis